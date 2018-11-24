Video Game News: Days Gone might be getting delayed again.

Sony Bend

Bad news for all the PS4 users as it seems the upcoming open-world zombie shooter game Days Gone might be getting delayed for the 2nd time now.

Recently revealed via the PS store the release date for the game has been to December 2019 from April 2019 for no particular reason.

Also, the PS Store is not accepting any pre-orders for the game which seems very weird considering the game's current release date worldwide is just 5 months away on 26 April 2019.

Of course, this December 2019 release window might just be a placeholder some people are assuming, but giving a placeholder date to a game whose release date has already been confirmed is strange.

Nevertheless, Sony has yet to confirm anything and we are most likely to hear or see something on 7th December, during The Game Awards 2019.

In Days Gone,

The player controls Deacon St. John, a former outlaw-turned drifter and bounty hunter who prefers life on the road to wilderness encampments.The game takes place two years after a global pandemic occurred which killed almost all of humanity, and transformed millions of others into "Freakers", mindless zombie-like creatures that are quickly evolving.

The game was initially revealed back at E3 2016 where the game received much praise and hype.

Fast forward to 2018, the game has continued to lose its hype and fan following because of its unpolished gameplay and a familiar tone of the game as well over-relying on familiar features of the open world genre, especially in a stage where open world games have been kind of a fatigue.

Still, the game looks promising after all, its an exclusive and Sony doesn't invest in the studios or titles it doesn't see having potential.

And maybe that's why the game might actually get delayed once again because Sony wants it to match the level of quality found in the other recent PS4 exclusive releases.

What are your thoughts on this situation?

