Video Game News: DayZ Now in Beta After 5 Years of Early Access

Gautam Nath 8 // 20 Nov 2018, 21:50 IST

DayZ entering Beta

The popular zombie survival game, which started off as a mod in Arma 2 has finally left Alpha / Early Access and into Beta stage after half a decade. For those of you who have not played, DayZ is an open-world survival game where you are put in a huge map with other players to survive the zombie apocalypse.

The game was initially expected to go into Beta in late 2014, but there were many hurdles along the way. The map was expanded, the game engine was upgraded and DayZ creator Dean Hall famously left development in order to climb Mount Everest. Hall also founded his own studio and abandoned the project.

After many such hurdles and hardships, Bohemia Interactive has finally launched into Beta 0.63. The developers have mentioned that there are many new features added that were not previously in the game. New features include the ability to restrain other players, repairing and maintaining new types of vehicles across the huge map and base building.

DayZ developers have called 0.63 the Stable Branch and have mentioned that 0.62 and earlier versions will now be defunct. They will be focusing on the release of 1.0, the production release estimated to be by the end of 2018. Developers have also released modding tools for DayZ.

There is also a feature and content freeze, where developers will not be adding any more content or expanding features as they would like to focus their development efforts towards the release of 1.0. The release of the beta saw 4 million additional sales for DayZ. The number of daily players has doubled on average.

The beta release is currently on PC, which can be downloaded from Steam if you own the game. Bohemia Interactive has not released the beta update on Xbox One or PS4 but hopes to release the full version, 1.0 within their expected deadline.