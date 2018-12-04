×
Video Game News: Death Stranding release date leaked

Greg Bush
CONTRIBUTOR
News
11   //    04 Dec 2018, 06:51 IST

Hideo Kojima's upcoming title has been given a release date
Hideo Kojima's upcoming title has been given a release date

Hideo Kojima's upcoming highly anticipated title "Death Stranding" has left the gaming universe both confused and intrigued. We haven't exactly received much as far as the story goes or what the gameplay will be like.

Even the latest E3 2018 trailer left consumers scratching their heads. At best, we learned that Death Stranding will be an open world game, and Norman Reedus and Mads Mikkelsen will play the protagonist and antagonist, respectively. 

We do, however, know when it will be released, so that's something. Walmart Canada's official website has more or less let that cat out of the bag.

As of the writing of this article, if you go to Walmart Canada's website and look up Death Stranding, you'll find that you can pre-order the game for when it ships on June 30, 2019.

It wasn't an accident, it seems, as the company's official Twitter stated.

So...yeah. There it is. The first game of Kojima Productions will hit the shelves on June 30 of next year. At least, it will be available on that date in Canada. Many games have different release dates depending on the region, so it's possible that the US, UK, and other areas may get the game earlier or later than Canada.

Hideo Kojima parted ways with Konami after Silent Hills was canned even though it had garnered quite an audience after the terrifying P.T. demo. After that, Kojima decided to move on and publish his own games. This will be his first test without a major company backing him.

Are you excited for Death Stranding, or will you need to see more to make your decision on the game? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to stick to Sportskeeda for all your gaming news!

