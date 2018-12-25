Gaming Rumours: Developers Respawn Studios are recruiting for a new Titanfall game

Mohit Pradhan 25 Dec 2018, 16:35 IST

The Titans are coming back in action

The CEO of Electronic Arts, Andrew Wilson, announced in October that Respawn Studios are currently working on two major projects. One is an upcoming Star Wars game, and the second might be a new Titanfall game, as Wilson speculated. And voila, right now, there are new job listings on the official website of Respawn Studios. So, a new Titanfall game in the series might be on the way, and it's pretty exciting.

For quite some time now, there have been a quite number of open positions for the new Titanfall project, and many of them have been around since the last major update for the latest instalment in the series Titanfall 2. Unless it's another update coming for Titanfall 2, it's safe to say that the new game is on the way.

The most recent position on the site was on December 15 for a senior technical animator for a Titanfall project, and the earliest ones goes way back in April. Sadly, none of these listings really specify any solid information saying it's 'Titanfall 3', so we have to keep our fingers crossed for that one.

The first game, which was released in 2014 called Titanfall was a multiplayer FPS, and was received really well by audience and critics alike. A soldier piloting a huge armoured robot and taking on the enemies was pretty cool, and the fluid dynamism between the player and the Titan felt like a true mark of partnership.

The second game, Titanfall 2, introduced a single player campaign which explored this relationship more deeply, in which a rookie solider is linked to a Titan to stop an evil corporation from launching a super-weapon

Well, we really hope that the new Titanfall game is in development, and it is being anticipated to release in 2019.