Video Game News: Devil May Cry 5's PS4 and Xbox One demos coming soon

Shreyansh Katsura
ANALYST
News
7   //    07 Jan 2019, 23:54 IST

Capcom
Capcom

Capcom's latest hack-n-slash action adventure title Devil May Cry 5 is all set to get another free demo, this time also available for PS4 users on 7th February.

The Devil May Cry Twitter account just announced the same a while ago.



The previous demo which was exclusive to the Xbox One will still be available to play if you have it downloaded on your system, though you can't download it anymore as it has been removed from the store.

That being said, it's a good practise that developers are releasing a full-fledged free demo before the game launches so that the new and old players get a little taste of what's to come in the full package.

Devil May Cry 5 is set to launch on 8 March 2019,11 years after its predecessor Devil May Cry 4 which released initially on 31 January 2008.

Directed again by legendary Hideaki Itsuno, Devil May Cry 5 features 3 playable protagonists which includes the old and classic Dante, returning Nero from Devil May Cry 4 and the newcomer V, who seems to be the most mysterious among all of them, considering his motives behind being in the company of the others is still unknown.


Nero
Nero

Devil Cry 5 promises to be an emotional coaster ride for the long-running fans, and might be the last part of the franchise, or at least the end of Dante's story.

The game is available to pre-order right now, and the Deluxe edition contains a number of cool stuff which you really wouldn't want to miss.

They include:

#1 4 new exclusive Devil Breaker arms for Nero: Mega Buster, Gerbera GP01, Sweet Surrender, and Pasta Breaker.

#2 Upgraded motorcycle weapon for Dante.

#3 12 Classic Battle Themes.

#4 Alternate style rank and title screen announcers.

