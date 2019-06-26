×
Video Game News: Dr Disrespect is back on Twitch

Gautam Nath
ANALYST
News
4   //    26 Jun 2019, 19:50 IST

Image result for dr disrespect

Guy Beahm, commonly known as Dr Disrespect has gotten his Twitch channel reinstated following a 2-week ban. Dr Disrespect was banned for live streaming himself in the bathroom at E3 2019. The cameraman followed him to the bathroom when he was urinating and he was banned for the incident which was potentially seen by minors.

Dr Disrespect has not hosted any streams yet following the reinstation. His last clip was from 16 days ago, right before his ban. Hopefully, the charismatic streamer is back online and finds out that his ban was overturned. He has already acknowledged it on his Twitter.

He has not addressed the incident or the ban directly yet. Perhaps he will bring it up with his fans once he streams again. Dr Disrespect has still been getting lots of gifts and subscriptions during the ban period, despite being off camera. Talk about fan loyalty!

The only thing that he has posted so far was a YouTube video, recapping his trip and experience in E3 2019. Beahm was off Twitch for a year from sometime in 2018 and returned. His return brought a lot of viewers to his channel. It is expected that he will return with record-breaking views and subscriptions this time around too.

Twitch usually bans streamers for offences in a 24-48 hour window. The two-week length is an exceptionally long time by their standards. But Beahm is one of the most popular streamers on Twitch, with about 3.2 million followers and over 20,000 premium subscribers.

Beahm has also had the highest concurrent views on his stream, with over 388,000 people watching his stream. Of course, that was only at the time and the most concurrent views are currently held by ESL CS GO at over 587,000 concurrent views. Still, it's wise for Twitch to keep him around because he is a fan favourite and it is good for business.

Visit Sportskeeda for all the latest video game news

