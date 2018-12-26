Video Game News: Dungeon Fighter Online 3D trailer revealed

Greg Bush FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 14 // 26 Dec 2018, 02:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Dungeon Fighter Online, one of the biggest MMOs in the world, seems to be getting a sequel of sorts

One of the best free online multiplayer beat'em ups you can play is Dungeon Fighter Online. DFO brings you a nice clash of old-school arcade games like Final Fight and Double Dragon, combining them with the Dungeon Crawling elements of Diablo.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest Gaming news.

Players can choose from a wide selection of character classes, which then themselves divide into 4-5 completely different playstyles thanks to the Subclass Advancement system. At the moment, there are 14 characters with 57 different Sub Advancements, not counting the two other classes which are unlocked once you bring a character to level 70.

For example, if you choose to go for a Male Gunner, you'll be given the choice of Ranger, Launcher, Mechanic, or Spitfire. Each one of these paths will grant you unique skills and allow you a completely new experience with each character you create. A ranger is a marksman that can be likened to heroes of old western movies, while a launcher is loaded down with heavy artillery such as flamethrowers, various missile launchers, Gatling guns, and a laser rifle.

It's been a favorite of mine for years, and I've recommended it to any friend who's decided to jump into PC gaming. And now, Neople, the developer behind DFO, is bringing us DFO 3D.

Titled "Project BBQ Dungeon Fighter Online 3D," the trailer shows us some great scenery and gameplay developed through the Unreal Engine 4. Fans of the original game will notice classic bosses and enemies reimagined for the new 3D world.

We also see brief gameplay of the male Slayer, and his Blademaster & Berserker Sub Advancements. Not only that, but we're introduced to a new Sub Advancement of the Female Priest, the Monk. The Male Priest in DFO had this advancement, but when the Female Priest was introduced, it was replaced.

It's interesting to see this trailer pop up now. While there have been rumblings of Neople working on a 3D version of the game, nothing was ever confirmed. It's a great surprise to DFO fans, myself included.