Video Game News: EA confirms Plants vs. Zombies 3

Gautam Nath
ANALYST
News
5   //    18 Jul 2019, 23:01 IST

An official screenshot of Plants vs. Zombies 3 from EA
EA has confirmed Plants vs Zombies 3, a successor to the earlier Plants vs Zombies 2. Developers PopCap will return in making the game and EA will distribute it as they have done with previous games.

The Plants vs. Zombies series also had sequels with Garden Warfare, Garden Warfare 2 and Plants vs. Zombies Heroes. These games were very different takes on the series but it looks like the classic format is coming back.

Based on the screenshot, the art for the game has been revamped. It isn't clear if Sun gets dropped from the ground or it regenerates over a period of time. It also looks like plants will return to having levels which will increase their power level.

Plants vs. Zombies 3 has already been listed in Play Store for a pre-alpha testing phase. Only a limited number of players could sign up and it seems like the slots have already been filled since the Play Store listing is no longer live.

The Plants vs. Zombies environment has changed since the original. The original had a single price, a great story and very creative style of gameplay. From Buckethead zombies to swimming zombies to gargantuan monsters, a lot of strategy with different plants could be found.

Since EA took over, the games have been filled with different microtransactions. The subsequent games didn't need a heavy investment in microtransactions but it took away what was great about the original game.

We can expect similar microtransactions to be seen in Plants vs. Zombies 3. There will be many new plants and new kinds of zombies though so hopefully the essence of the original still sticks around.

There is no release date for Plants vs. Zombies 3 yet. We can expect the game on iOS, Android, PC and maybe even consoles.

