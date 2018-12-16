Video Game News: Epic Games gives Subnautica way for free

Pick up this great game for free through the Epic Games Store

If you haven't had a chance to play one of the best games to come out this year, now's your chance.

Epic Games continues to work towards rivaling Steam as a valid option for PC Gaming. The Epic Games Store has offered to give a different game away for free every two weeks to help promote its service.

Right now, you can pick up the Golden Joystick Award winner for best PC Game, Subnautica, for free. This unique survival game crash-lands you on an alien planet. Taking place in the late 22nd century, you're sent to the outer reaches of space to construct a Phase Gate, a form of high-speed space travel.

Like most survival games, Subnautica is based around crafting and avoiding hunger and dehydration. You'll have to explore the submerged world, collecting resources for tools and submersibles along the way, all the while surviving the dangerous ecosystem that you've found yourself in.

Like the zombie genre, action-survival games are a dime a dozen on the market, and most aren't worth what they're priced at. However, Subnautica delivers on every point and is highlighted by the absolutely gorgeous world of 4546B. If you want to just explore the planet without fear of dying of starvation, there's even, "Creative Mode," where all of those issues are thrown out the window to allow you to build and explore to your heart's content.

Of course, there's also a Hardcore Mode for players who are looking for a challenge, and you'll find it here. Pick up Subnautica between now and December 27th for a free copy.

After that, the Epic Games Store will be giving away the legendary indie platformer Super Meat Boy for free from December 28th to January 10th. The Epic Games Store is working to challenge Steam, and with a service like this, it's sure to find tons of customers flocking to it for great deals and the occasional free gem.

Will you be picking up Subnautica? Let us know in the comments below!