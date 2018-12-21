Video Game News: Far Cry 5, PUBG, The Witcher 3 and more on sale for Winter Steam Sale Day 1

Greg Bush

Steam's Winter Sale is here and exploded out the gate on Day 1 of the two-week event

The Winter Steam Sale has officially begun today, and we've already seen some of the best games of the past few years dropped significantly in price. From CD Projekt Red's iconic Witcher series to the Borderlands: The Handsome Collection and more, you'll be hard pressed to not find something worth your while during this two-week event.

Below is a list of some of the best deals currently going on through the Steam marketplace:

Assassin's Creed Origins - $19.79 (originally $59.99)

Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $29.99 (originally $59.99)

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection - $14.85 (originally $229.48)

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy - $25.99 (originally $39.99)

Dark Souls III - $14.99 (originally $59.99)

Dark Souls III Deluxe Edition - $25.49 (originally $84.98)

Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $29.24 (originally $44.99)

Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $8.99 (originally $29.99)

DRAGON QUEST XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age Digital Edition of Light - $35.99 (originally $59.99)

Far Cry 5 - $23.99 (originally $59.99)

FINAL FANTASY XV WINDOWS EDITION - $24.99 (originally $49.99)

Grand Theft Auto V - $14.99 (originally 29.99)

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $14.99 (originally $29.99)

HITMAN 2 - $41.99 (originally $59.99)

Middle-earth: Shadow of War - $12.49 (originally $49.99)

MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD - $39.59 (originally $59.99)

Nioh: Complete Edition - $24.99 (originally $49.99)

No Man's Sky - $29.99 (originally $59.99)

PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS - $19.99 (originally $29.99)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider - $29.99 (originally $59.99)

Sid Meier's Civilization VI Gold Edition - $38.08 (originally $127.92)

SOUL CALIBUR VI - $40.19 (originally $59.99)

Stardew Valley - $11.24 (originally $19.99)

Total War: WARHAMMER II - $29.99 (originally $59.99)

Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - $19.99 (originally $39.99)

Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $19.99 (originally $49.99)

Yakuza 0 - $13.99 (originally $19.99)

If you'd like to check out the rest of the sale, head on over to Steam's store page.

