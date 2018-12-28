Video Game News: G2A involved in another controversy, charges inactive accounts monthly to keep them around

G2A has been blamed for the setbacks and shutdowns of multiple companies over the years

G2A is a global digital marketplace where users can buy and sell software keys and activation codes, like Steam keys. Over the years, G2A has been involved in a number of controversies.

Back in 2015, Riot Games banned G2A from sponsoring teams during the League of Legends World Championship, claiming that the keys sold on the service were illegally obtained, while also saying that G2A was selling fully levelled League accounts. While G2A revealed they had banned accounts selling Elo-boosted League profiles, Riot's ban remained.

In 2016, G2A was again accused of allowing users to sell stolen or fraudulently-obtained keys. The CEO of tinyBuild, Alex Nichiporchik, led the brigade this time, claiming that this practice had cost his company over $400,000. 2017 brought about more controversy when Gearbox Publishing ended their partnership with G2A, which had just begun earlier that year.

Originally, Gearbox teamed with G2A to allow the marketplace to sell exclusive collector's editions of Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition. However, after a boycott from the late game critic John "TotalBiscuit" Bain, Gearbox teamed up with him in order to publish a list of ultimatums that G2A would be forced to sign, else they would lose their partnership with Gearbox the day before the release of Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition.

Bain had brought up multiple instances where G2A's questionable practices had severely hindered many companies, even forcing smaller ones to shut down. After a "lack of response," Gearbox ended their relationship with G2A.

Now it seems that G2A is again in the hot seat. Wesley Yin-Poole of Eurogamer.net revealed, thanks to Reddit User Ninth_Revolution, that the company was charging inactive accounts €1 each month if they didn't log in once every six months.

The notice was sent through the company's online payment gateway, G2A Pay. The company has been under fire ever since this was brought to the attention of its users and its detractors. This is, though, not something that was suddenly added to the service, as you can see it in the service's terms and conditions page.

What are your thoughts on the latest controversy? Let us know in the comments below, and stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all of your gaming news.