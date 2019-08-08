Video Game News: Get Hyper Light Drifter and Mutant Year Zero free on Epic Games Store next week

Epic Games is continuing their spree of giving away free games. The giveaways have more than doubled since the launch of the store back in December. This week, you can get the 3D Puzzler Game GNOG for free on Epic Games Store.

The next games which will be free on Epic Games Store are Hyper Light Drifter and Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden. These two games will be available from 15 August till 22 August. Both are pretty underrated indie games.

Hyper Light Drifter brings back the 16-bit action role playing fun. It also took inspiration from Link's Awakening. It features the run-and-gun elements seen in many side-scroller SNES Games, which was the intention.

You have an energy sword and arsenal of weapons to choose from in this futuristic setting. Hyper Light Drifter was funded through Kickstarter. After vastly exceeding their original goal (getting $600,000 in the end), the game was released for the PC in 2013 and later on the PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden is based on a tabletop board game of the same name (minus the Road to Eden part). It is a tactical turn-based game which requires you to plan, sneak past enemies, ambush them or confront them. It is a very well designed world although the setting is quite cliche and overdone.

It's tons of fun to use your three mutant characters to strategically outmaneuver your enemy. The game was released in December 2018 for PC, Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch. It's a worthy pick up, especially at the low price of free.

Epic Games Store will continue to roll out free games every week. Although their exclusivity and desperate dominance for the games market angered some players, hey free games! Most of these games go for low prices during sales as well, in case you missed nabbing them.

