Video Game News: Get Overcooked for free on PC from Epic Games Store

Epic Games Store is still continuing to give away freebies since the launch of the store back in December 2018. Many free games (and good ones too!) were given away to incentivize gamers to use their store. Although Epic Games Store still lacks many features that Steam does and controversially releases exclusive games, free games are great.

Overcooked is the next free game and it will be available to claim for free till 11 July. Overcooked sparked immense popularity that developers Ghost Town Games have developed a sequel Overcooked 2 which is just as fun and frustrating.

The premise of Overcooked is simple. You gather ingredients, make a dish and deliver it to a customer. Overcooked and its sequel are co-op games and it is much more fun to play with a friend. But don't let the simplicity of the game deceive you. The game might be free now but it'll probably cost you a friendship.

The levels progress and get almost exponentially harder. I remember kicking back with a few friends and playing Overcooked 2 on the Switch. That was the only time where we were tearing each others hair out due to the frustration and pace of the game. But the level of satisfaction you get from clearing those hard levels can't be explained.

Overcooked has a 3-star rating system. You need at least one star in order to progress to the next level. It's incredibly hard to just get one star but if you're up for the challenge, you can achieve 3 stars too.

There isn't any online play with Overcooked, unfortunately. The only online feature is connecting to other players on your friend's list and playing the game together with them. If you don't have an Epic Games Store account, simply create an account and claim the game for free. You can also get other games for free in the future.