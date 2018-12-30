×
Video Game News: GOG giving away Soma for a limited time

Greg Bush
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
6   //    30 Dec 2018, 05:48 IST

One of the best horror games to terrify players since Amnesia is now available for free!
One of the best horror games to terrify players since Amnesia is now available for free!

One of the better survival horror games to come out in recent years was Frictional Games' Soma. Originally released on the PC and PlayStation 4 back in 2015, a release for the Xbox One in late 2017 brought some life back into the game.

Frictional Games are known for their incredible releases in the horror genre of gaming. Many of you may have heard of the indie classic known as Amnesia: The Dark Descent, or their earlier Penumbra series.

The Swedish developers know how to bring out a serious sense of fear and dread in their players, and when Soma came out a few years ago, it really solidified them as the best in the craft.

Soma is a first-person survival horror game revolved around puzzles instead of combat in order to advance. Frictional Games continued to prove their knowledge of psychological horror here, building up the tension in a well-crafted and enticing story.

Taking control of Simon Jarrett, you'll find yourself in an abandoned deep sea research facility called PATHOS-II. You'll have to guide Jarrett through it, all the while watching out for gruesome and grotesque creatures.

If you haven't picked up Soma yet, this award-winning game is available now for free! All you have to do is head over to GOG.com and click on Soma. Create your profile and you'll be able to instantly download the game. Hurry, though, as this deal will be gone in under twelve hours!

Will you be playing Soma? What other survival horror games have caught your attention over the years? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all of your gaming news.

Greg Bush
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Greg has been an avid video game player for the majority of his life and has followed the industry closely for well over a decade. While he's primarily an ARPG and fighting game fan, he's delved into every genre a bit.
