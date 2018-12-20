×
Video Game News: Halo Infinite Will Reward Exploration And Feature Many "Natural Landscapes"

Gautam Nath
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
11   //    20 Dec 2018, 10:12 IST

Halo Infinite is the newest and upcoming addition in the main series of Halo. 343 Studios, the developers of the game, has been slowly teasing new updates about the game and especially about the environment which the game will take place in.

While Halo has been a positively received series, 343 has stated that it would like to focus more on the original protagonist Master Chief as well as provide the exhilarating sense of gameplay that was there in the first game, Halo: Combat Evolved.

Frank O'Connor is the director of the Halo franchise. When asked for some details about the game in exchange for corn dogs, Frank confirmed that "Natural landscapes will feature prominently" and "Exploration will be rewarded".

From the teasers and trailers that were already released, it seems that the setting of Halo: Infinite is most likely going to be on the "Zeta Halo Ring". The Zeta Halo Ring in Halo lore is a place which has a rich ecosystem and features some clues about the ancient humans, details which was never released in Halo before.

We don't know too many things about the upcoming Halo: Infinite yet. But players do have some high expectations, with the success of Halo 5: Guardians and the ability for players to relive the classic Halo series in the Master Chief Collection. The Xbox One X has full-fledged 4K support, so we are really hoping that the environments and gameplay design come out as beautifully or better than they were teased!

Microsoft has already hinted that the next generation of Xbox is in the works. Perhaps we will get more details about Halo: Infinite by E3 2019, or perhaps there will be some amazing features on the new Xbox consoles that will make the Halo: Infinite experience an even better one.

