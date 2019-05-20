Video Game News: Halo The Master Chief Collection's PC version public testing wont be available until this years E3

Master Chief will be back in action on PC for the first time in years

The legendary solider Master Chief Petty Officer John-117 will be back in action for first time on PC, since the developers 343 Industries announced the remastered Halo: The Master Chief collection exclusively made for the console Xbox will be ported to PC. The original date where the game will be available for public beta was supposed to be on April, but it seems the that it wont be happening anytime soon as the there's much work left to be done before the port.

Halo:The Master Chief Collection includes the revamped versions of the classic first person shooter games Halo 1,2,3 and 4 exclusively released for the Xbox way back in 2014. Set into the far future where the humanity is on verge of extinction it follows for the adventures of artificially enhanced super-soldier Master Chief 117 against the alien threats of the space. The series became an instant hit and was soon remastered and released for the console Xbox. Since then the die hard Halo fans have been waiting for the all the games to come to PC with only the original Halo and Halo 2 was available.

The community director for 343 Industries Brian Jarrard recently posted about of the current state of the port on Reddit, "Currently it doesn't look like public flighting will begin prior to E3. The team has made a lot of progress on a number of areas but everything is just taking time (in some cases longer than initially anticipated)."

Some new details came up regarding the the development of the port, where it mentions about the a new reward system names as Reach Style progression system in which the players can unlock new seasons and levels for the game. The developers intend to make the port to give the port a different experience than its console counterpart. This new tweaks are supposedly taking longer to implement and can be the very reason why its taking so much time.