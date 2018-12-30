×
Video Game News: Industry Veteran drops possible news on Next-Gen Consoles

Greg Bush
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
8   //    30 Dec 2018, 08:02 IST

Backward compatibility could be the big selling point for next-gen consoles
Backward compatibility could be the big selling point for next-gen consoles

In the latest generation of console wars, Sony pulled ahead quickly and never looked back. The PS4 is currently the best selling system of this era, with twice as many units sold as the Microsoft's Xbox One.

  1. PlayStation 4 - 86.1 million
  2. Xbox One - 39.1 million
  3. Nintendo Switch - 22.86 million

To be fair, Nintendo's 3DS is actually ahead of the Xbox One and is in fact only behind the PS4 by around 13 million sales. Still, we're not talking handhelds here. The Xbox One stumbled at the beginning of its life with the "always online" debacle that kept many non-Xbox fanboys away from the console.

Add to that the lack of interesting exclusives of Microsoft's console, and the PS4 was basically handed the gold medal. This year alone, the PS4 has brought players God of War, Marvel's Spider-Man, and Detroit: Being Human. With others like Horizon Zero Dawn, Bloodborne, The Last of Us Remastered, and the upcoming Death Stranding, gamers had an easy choice to make.

With this generation's war settled, and Sony and Microsoft reportedly working on their next consoles, we have to wonder what they're planning for next-gen.

Marc-André Jutras, Cradle Games president and formerly of Activision and Ubisoft, spoke to GamingBolt about what he expects to see in the next series of consoles.

The PlayStation, I think will do it. Was it the Xbox 360 where they had a backward compatibility list with the original Xbox? They had to approve the game title by title. I think that was weird. I hope it won't be like that.
I prefer to have an emulator that will run all the games a console has, maybe with small bugs and glitches, instead of saying I have 50 games in my library and I can only play four because others aren't approved yet.

Jutras also said that it only makes sense to give new consoles backward compatibility, and could give a big boost to console sales.

Who do you think will win next gen's console war? Let us know in the comments and be sure to stick to Sportskeeda for all of your gaming news!

Greg Bush
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Greg has been an avid video game player for the majority of his life and has followed the industry closely for well over a decade. While he's primarily an ARPG and fighting game fan, he's delved into every genre a bit.
