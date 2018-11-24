Video Game News: Kill la Kill game is coming to Nintendo Switch

Kill la Kill

Kill la Kill: IF- an arena-style fighting game, based on the anime of the same which released back in 2013 gets announced for Nintendo switch.

The game was initially announced only for the PS4 and Windows Steam, until today when Nintendo Switch twitter account revealed the following-

Kill la Kill the Game: IF is coming to #NintendoSwitch in 2019! pic.twitter.com/iK9FoQ7lCV — Nintendo Switch (@NinSwitchNews) November 24, 2018

Kill la Kill anime version initially aired from October 4, 2013, to March 28, 2014, which consists of 24 episodes in total.

It mostly received positive reviews.

The fighting game adaption is developed by Arc System works, the same studio behind your beloved-Dragon Ball FighterZ and Guilty Gear games.

Kill la Kill game version will follow the "untold story" of Kill la Kill which basically means it's a continuation of the anime plot or is a spin-off of some sort.

The two playable characters confirmed for the game so far are-

#1 Gamagoori Ira.

#2 Sanageyama Uzu.

If you haven't watched or heard of Kill la Kill, here's the story synopsis which might get you excited for the game-

After the murder of her father, Ryuuko Matoi has been wandering the land in search of his killer. Following her only lead—the missing half of his invention, the Scissor Blade—she arrives at the prestigious Honnouji Academy, a high school unlike any other. The academy is ruled by the imposing and cold-hearted student council president Satsuki Kiryuuin alongside her powerful underlings, the Elite Four. In the school's brutally competitive hierarchy, Satsuki bestows upon those at the top special clothes called "Goku Uniforms," which grant the wearer unique superhuman abilities.

Thoroughly beaten in a fight against one of the students in uniform, Ryuuko retreats to her razed home where she stumbles across Senketsu, a rare and sentient "Kamui," or God Clothes. After coming into contact with Ryuuko's blood, Senketsu awakens, latching onto her and providing her with immense power. Now, armed with Senketsu and the Scissor Blade, Ryuuko makes a stand against the Elite Four, hoping to reach Satsuki and uncover the culprit behind her father's murder once and for all.

Kill la Kill: IF is currently scheduled to release sometime in 2019.

