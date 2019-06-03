Video Game News: Marvel Characters may come to the upcoming to Nintendo's Smash Bros latest title

Mohit Pradhan FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 3 // 03 Jun 2019, 17:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Marvel is keen to add their characters to the ever popular fighting series

Super Smash series, as we know is one of the most very well known fighting titles out there. It has amassed a great fan following across the world from fans and critics alike.The games have managed to break the lifetime record of sales in Nintendo's Wii U history. The upcoming title in the series Super Smash Bros Ultimate is one of the most anticipated title being added and Marvel is looking interested to add their heroes to the side scrolling brawler.

Taking about the characters being added to the game, there are numerous 'leaks' and 'rumors' floating about the Internet. A while back a Google Theory popped up saying that the blood-thirsty Doom Slayer from Doom series and the dark knight Artorias form Dark souls series were being added to. Though they are rumors, it makes it more fun for the gaming community to discuss about.

As the facts stand, Super Smash Bros still have 4 more unannounced characters to be added to their DLC, in which the first character to be added to was Joker from Persona 5. It is speculated that the next character may be announced during Nintendo's E3 presentation.

During the interview with Game Informer, Marvel Games Creative Director and VP Bill Rosemann was questioned if any Marvel characters were being added to the Super Smash Bros Ultimate, even though he was all down for that to happen, the decision was left to the higher ups. "Well I mean, I can imagine anything" he told the panel "Hawkeye standing next to Link, and both shooting some arrows… I mean anything could happen, but I’m not the person that makes decisions such as that."

Marvel fans would sure be excited if the game gets some of their favorite characters being added, though fingers are still crossed whether it happens or not.

For the latest Video Game News, stick to Sportskeeda.