Video Game News: Microsoft announces Xbox Game Pass for PC

Microsoft has officially announced the game subscription service Xbox Game Pass for PCs. Xbox Game Pass was only available for Xbox consoles till today. The $10/month service includes over 200 games with the subscription.

PC gamers will also get to enjoy the service now. Microsoft has mentioned that there will be over 100 games available on PC for subscribers. It isn't nearly the same amount of games that the Xbox has but it's a great start.

Game Pass subscribers also enjoy the benefit of special discounts and prices in the store. PC users will also enjoy the same benefits. This is only if you choose to buy games from the Microsoft Store. But fret not, Steam users.

Microsoft may not offer the same discount but there will be exclusive titles available to Game Pass subscribers across the several platforms, including Steam. Thankfully, Microsoft is not taking the exclusivity route that Epic Games is controversially doing now.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection for the PC was announced for Steam way back in March. It is among the exclusive titles that are being released on Microsoft Store as well, including Age of Empires 1, 2 and 3: Definitive Editions.

Executive vice president Phil Spencer had the following to say about the Game Pass for PC:

"And just as we committed on the console, it is our intent to include new games from Xbox Game Studios in Xbox Game Pass for PC the same day as their global release, including titles from newly acquired studios like Obsidian and inXile."

"We’re working with over 75 developers and publishers to bring PC content to the service and we’ll ensure the library remains curated and full of great PC titles across a variety of genres, with new games added every month."

We don't know the pricing model for the Xbox Game Pass for PC yet, nor the launch date. Microsoft has mentioned that they will reveal more information at E3 which is just a couple of weeks away.