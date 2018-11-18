Video Game News: Mortal Kombat XI revealed?

It looks like NetherRealm Studios will follow Injustice 2 up with Mortal Kombat XI

Fans of the Mortal Kombat series have been eagerly awaiting news regarding a new entry into the series. Since 2012, NetherRealm Studios has continued to bring the fighting game community some of the greatest games in the genre. Between the last two MK games and NetherRealm's newest Injustice series, the studio has risen from the dead.

Mortal Kombat X was the fastest selling game in the franchise, and one of the best selling games in 2015, with 5 million copies sold worldwide. With its unique DLC characters, bringing back both classic MK characters and horror movie villains such as Jason and Leatherface, Mortal Kombat X was one of the most well-received games in the series and is considered by many to be NetherRealm's best title.

Now, three years out from its release, it seems Mortal Kombat XI may finally be on its way. While it was rumored that we would see some news regarding the next title in the series at this year's E3, nothing was revealed. However, voice actor Lalo Garza revealed in a heated tweet earlier this week that Mortal Kombat XI is indeed in development.

Pues finalmente confirmo que los “profesionales” de @PINKNOISEloc decidieron quitarme mis personajes de #MortalKombatXI. Que triste que una empresa que quise mucho termine tomando decisiones que los afectan tanto a ustedes, los consumidores. Adiós Kung Lao y Reptile. — Lalo Garza (@LaloGarx) November 15, 2018

Garza was upset because he was slated to voice both Kung Lao and Reptile in the newest title in the series. However, for whatever reason, something changed and he was removed.

Garza's beef was not with NetherRealm Studios themselves, but localization company Pink Noise. Later on, Garza stated that he didn't know if the work was for "Mortal Kombat XI, Mortal Kombat 10.5, Mortal Kombat XYZ or whatever." However, with Mortal Kombat X already being re-released with all the DLC content as MKXL, it's unlikely that NetherRealm is working on anything for the award-winning title from 2015.

It has also been rumored that NetherRealm decided to work on another Mortal Kombat vs DC Universe title, though Ed Boon himself has denied this many times. So, unless we hear anything else, it can be assumed that the company is indeed bringing us Mortal Kombat XI in the near future. Hopefully, we'll get a reveal of some kind in 2019.

What characters would you like to see in Mortal Kombat XI? Are there any from the previous game that you hope miss out on XI? Let us know in the comments below!