Video Game News: Need for Speed 2019 title possibly leaked

Gautam Nath FOLLOW ANALYST News 8 // 30 Jul 2019, 17:42 IST

A new Need for Speed game will be releasing this year

It has been two years since the release of the previous Need for Speed title. EA confirmed earlier that there will be a new Need for Speed game releasing this year but they have been silent about its details.

However, a leak from an Austrian retailer, Gamesware, has possibly revealed the name of the next Need for Speed game. A post which read "Need for Speed Heat" with the cover art of Need for Speed 2019 was put up for the Xbox One and PS4.

Need for Speed Heat was accidentally posted in the Gameware Store.

The cover is actually promotional art for 2015's Need for Speed: No Limits. The post may well have been put up in error. However, there is a slim chance that it could be real, given that we're getting a new game this year in any case.

We still don't know much about the upcoming game and if it has anything new to offer though.

Need for Speed is one of the best selling franchises from EA Games, but the company refused to divulge any information in E3 2019 a couple of months ago. Hopefully, though, they give us some details by Gamescom, which takes place between 20-24 August.

So far, this is all we have been provided, courtesy a recent blog post from EA.

Know that we’re here, we’re building an amazing game that we can’t wait to show off, and the next time we talk, we’ll be packing our bags and heading south for the full unveiling. We’ll see you then.

We can expect Need for Speed to be available on discount in EA Access. But hopefully, they don't go full EA and riddle the game with microtransactions just to upgrade your car.

