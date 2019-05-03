Video Game News: New Call of Duty to be revealed by end of June

Activision has confirmed another Call of Duty game this year, as is tradition. Their annual release for 2019 was discussed in a public conference call which covered financial results and upcoming plans before the second quarter of the year.

Activision will plan to release information about the next entry in the Call of Duty franchise between now and 30 June. It is speculated that the next game could be Modern Warfare 4. There hasn't been an entry in the Modern Warfare series since 2011.

Infinity Ward will be developing the next game. They also developed Modern Warfare 1, 2 and 3 as well as Ghosts and Infinite Warfare. An accidental listing also suggested that a Modern Warfare 2 Remastered was in the works.

The original Modern Warfare Remaster was also bundled with 2016's Infinite Warfare so it doesn't make a whole lot of sense to release an MW2 Remaster.

Activision also had some intense cost-cutting which laid off a lot of employees from many developer teams. With the layoffs and the track record of Ghosts and Infinite Warfare, Activision might be in a tough spot to make the next Call of Duty installment a great one.

Treyarch's Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 came out with a great albeit costly Battle Royale. The $60 paywall behind the Blackout Battle Royale couldn't make it as strong as Apex Legends, Fortnite or PUBG. It also didn't have a single player campaign which was pretty disappointing to most fans.

The next Call of Duty may or may not be shown in E3. Black Ops 4 was shown two weeks before E3 in 2018. For now, there isn't too much information on what is in store for the next installment. Activision typically announces the new titles in the middle of spring so we should get some details and teases soon.

