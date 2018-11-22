×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Video Game News: New update for No Man's Sky coming tomorrow

Kevin C. Sullivan
CONTRIBUTOR
News
9   //    22 Nov 2018, 00:05 IST

Now with Fireworks!
Now with Fireworks!

It's been over two years since the flawless, universally acclaimed by both critics and fans launch of No Man's Sky, and developer Hello Games has managed to add more and more content to the experience. This trend continues on November 22nd when they release No Man's Sky Update 1.75 - "Visions"

"Visions" follows last month's upgrade, "The Abyss". Whereas that update focused on underwater environments, this latest renovation enhances the flora and fauna above ground. In essence, they're beefing up the "alien" in "alien worlds." And, for all intents and purposes, it looks like it did its job.

Once the update installs, you might want to consider returning to some previously visited solar systems, as planets that were once dead and dormant (with the exception of the occasional biological horror) might now be teeming with life. A lot of this life will be brand new, and a lot of it will be trying to kill you - even the plants. These now-alive worlds will also contain artifacts that you can keep as trophies.

That's right - you can be an intergalactic Indiana Jones.

It's not just the animal and plant life that's new, but also how they look. Atmospheres and skies have been improved, making the worlds look more beautiful and alien than they already did. They even added rainbows. Rainbows, you guys! Everyone will get a chance to "explore new biomes and planets, all in a reimagined colour palette."

What's more, there's a new community research mission, encouraging players to work together for a common goal - presumably with the reward being more sweet lootage. Mmmmmmm, loot. According to their press release, one of those rewards is the Eye of the Corvax helmet, which just sounds ostentatious, which is really what you should be looking for in a helmet.

No Man's Sky is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. As with the previous updates, "Vision" is free to all owners of the game.

Kevin C. Sullivan
CONTRIBUTOR
Kevin Sullivan has been writing about games on video game websites since there were video game websites. Starting in 1998 in his dorm room at Iowa State University, he's built a writing career with his low key humor, love of pop culture and conversational writing style. He's written previously for Uproxx, Nuclear Salad, and Austin.com. He also currently writes Pro Wrestling news and features right here! at Sportskeeda! He lives outside of Austin, TX with his wife, daughter and three annoying cats.
PS4 News: New No Man’s Sky Free Update Takes Players to...
RELATED STORY
Video Game News: Pokemon Go Update improves in-game...
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile Hardcore Mode: New Level of Difficulty...
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile Update: Royale Pass Season 4 launched, latest...
RELATED STORY
Video Game News: 9 new things in Just Cause 4
RELATED STORY
Buckle up Harry Potter Fans, the new game is coming!
RELATED STORY
PUBG News: New Halloween Update Leaked - Night Mode, New...
RELATED STORY
Video Game News: DayZ Now in Beta After 5 Years of Early...
RELATED STORY
Video Game News: Valve addresses Artifact concerns after...
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile New Update Includes Snow Map? New Weapon,...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us