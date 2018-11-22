Video Game News: New update for No Man's Sky coming tomorrow

Now with Fireworks!

It's been over two years since the flawless, universally acclaimed by both critics and fans launch of No Man's Sky, and developer Hello Games has managed to add more and more content to the experience. This trend continues on November 22nd when they release No Man's Sky Update 1.75 - "Visions"

"Visions" follows last month's upgrade, "The Abyss". Whereas that update focused on underwater environments, this latest renovation enhances the flora and fauna above ground. In essence, they're beefing up the "alien" in "alien worlds." And, for all intents and purposes, it looks like it did its job.

Once the update installs, you might want to consider returning to some previously visited solar systems, as planets that were once dead and dormant (with the exception of the occasional biological horror) might now be teeming with life. A lot of this life will be brand new, and a lot of it will be trying to kill you - even the plants. These now-alive worlds will also contain artifacts that you can keep as trophies.

That's right - you can be an intergalactic Indiana Jones.

It's not just the animal and plant life that's new, but also how they look. Atmospheres and skies have been improved, making the worlds look more beautiful and alien than they already did. They even added rainbows. Rainbows, you guys! Everyone will get a chance to "explore new biomes and planets, all in a reimagined colour palette."

What's more, there's a new community research mission, encouraging players to work together for a common goal - presumably with the reward being more sweet lootage. Mmmmmmm, loot. According to their press release, one of those rewards is the Eye of the Corvax helmet, which just sounds ostentatious, which is really what you should be looking for in a helmet.

No Man's Sky is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. As with the previous updates, "Vision" is free to all owners of the game.