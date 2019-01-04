Video Game News: New York Game Awards nominees and recipient of Legend Award announced

New York City

The New York Videogame Critics Circle - yes, that's a thing - announced the nominees for their annual year-end awards today. On top of the usual awards dished out at an event like this, the NYVCC will also present their prestigious Andrew Yoon Legend Award to Assassin's Creed co-creator Jade Raymond.

The event will take place in New York City (well... yeah...) at the SVA Theater on January 22nd. If you're in the area - or plan to be - and want to attend, tickets are still available at the shockingly reasonable price of $22.

According to their press release, "Attendees will be entertained with live music and comedy from The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, watch trailer premiers, meet the world’s greatest game makers and hang with the Legend Award winner herself at the after party."

Jade Raymond, who also founded both EA Motive and Ubisoft Toronto studios, is the first woman to receive the Legend Award. Previous recipients include Bethesda's Todd Howard and Ultima creator and the world's greatest eccentric millionaire Richard Garriott.

Here are the nominees:

Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year

- Monster Hunter: World

- God of War

- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom

- Celeste

- Marvel's Spider-Man

- Red Dead Redemption 2

- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Central Park Children’s Zoo Award for Best Kids Game

- Nintendo Labo Variety Pack

- Yoku's Island Express

- Lego DC Super-Villains

- Starlink: Battle for Atlas

- Moss

- Pokémon: Let’s Go Pikachu! and Pokémon Let’s Go Eevee!

A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game

- Alto's Odyssey

- Death Road to Canada

- Florence

- Part Time UFO

- Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition

- Homo Machina

- Dx2 Shin Megami Tensei: Liberation

Coney Island Dreamland Award for Best Virtual Reality Game

- Moss

- Fire Escape

- ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission

- Tetris Effect

- Beat Saber

- Firewall: Zero Hour

Off Broadway Award for Best Indie Game

- Celeste

- Dead Cells

- Finding Paradise

- Donut County

- Return of the Obra Dinn

- Into the Breach

- Gris

Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a Game

- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life

- Octopath Traveler

- Red Dead Redemption 2

- Tetris Effect

- Fallout 76

- Chuchel

- Far Cry 5

Statue of Liberty Award for Best World

- God of War

- Minit

- Monster Hunter: World

- Far Cry 5

- Red Dead Redemption 2

- Assassin's Creed: Odyssey

Herman Melville Award for Best Writing

- Red Dead Redemption 2

- God of War

- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales

- Where the Water Tastes Like Wine

- Life is Strange 2: Episode 1: Roads

Raging Bull Award for Best Fighting Game

- SOULCALIBUR VI

- BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle

- Dragon Ball FighterZ

- Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition

- Mario Tennis Aces

- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake

- Shadow of the Colossus

- Bayonetta 1 and Bayonetta 2 Collection

- Spyro Reignited Trilogy

- Diablo III (Nintendo Switch)

- Yakuza Kiwami 2

- SNK 40th Anniversary Collection

Great White Way Award for Best Acting in a Game

- Christopher Judge as Kratos in God of War

- Sunny Suljic as Atreus in God of War

- Laura Bailey as MJ Watson in Spider-Man

- Roger Clark as Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2

- Cali Elizabeth Moore as Abigail Roberts in Red Dead Redemption 2