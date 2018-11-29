×
Video Game News: Obsidian Entertainment to Announce a New Game in a Week

Rounak "FL45H666" Roy
ANALYST
News
10   //    29 Nov 2018, 14:59 IST

Microsoft: Obsidian Games
Microsoft: Obsidian Games

Surprise! Surprise! Obsidian Entertainment is, apparently, planning something big for the gaming fans and the community. It has been speculated that the announcement will happen during The Game Awards 2018 which takes place next week.

Obsidian Entertainment have a countdown going on their website which ends when The Game Award Starts so we are pretty sure their new game announcement will take place in The Game Award.

Obsidian Entertainment is known for big titles like Star Wars: Knights of the old Republic ii, Fallout or South Park. The company tweeted “hmm... anyone else getting those ads on Obsidian.net”

And the fans knew something big is coming soon. However a lot of us is wishing that they just come out with another Fallout and not 76 or maybe a new game, trolls are wishing for a game without glitch. Well, that never happens so we are looking at Obsidian for the big announcement and we are wishing it to be a new RPG game and not another Fallout: Upset.

When going to the website a popup from spacer’s choice popping up which reads “Stay tuned for a special message from Specer’s Choice”. Below it reads “Live December 6th at The Game Awards” and then it shows the countdown. If you skip that advertisement it will take you to a second pop-up that reads “It’s not the best choice, It’s Specer’s choice” with the background singing the same lines.

IGN in a report said, “While Obsidian Entertainment was recently acquired by Microsoft, they also were part of Take-Two Interactive's Private Division label that was said to be publishing games from five different studios, including an unannounced RPG from Obsidian.”

With just a week left before The Game Awards the rumors are all over the place, there is even a rumor about a new Superman game from Rocksteady. We will have to keep an eye on the countdown and wait to see what announcement Obsidian going to make at The Game Award.

Get the latest Video Game News at Sportskeeda.

Rounak "FL45H666" Roy
ANALYST
Gaming Enthusiast, E-Sports blogger, Dota2 Addict, Mountaineer. ‘’The most dangerous thing you can do in life is play it safe.’’ – Casey Neistat
