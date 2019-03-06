PS Plus Free Games For March 2019 Revealed

PlayStation Plus Free Games for March

PS Plus or Playstation Plus is Sony's membership for the gamers who use PS4, PS3 or PS Vita to play games. The PS Plus provides you a lot of things and one of the best things that you can get out of PS Plus is a bunch of free games every month. There are some games that allow the multiplayer mode to PS Plus members, and there are a few other perks of being a PS Plus member.

March is here, and this is the time we take a look at the PS Plus free game list for this month. For March 2019 Sony has announced Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered and The Witness, two brand new titles joining the PS Plus line-up on 5th March. According to the PS Plus blog, both games are very different from each other yet both games share one key trait - Widespread critical acclaim.

† Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered

Activision's Call of Duty series is probably one of the best shooting game series and it's a part of the modern gaming because Call of Duty is one of those games that has developed with time, and actually helped the video game industry to grow. It was there throughout the revolution of the gaming industry.

The PS Plus Blog says,

"Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare was a phenomenal success, winning players’ hearts with a memorable campaign and sleek online multiplayer. 2016’s Modern Warfare Remastered added a fresh lick of paint for a new generation of gamers, while respectfully retaining its snappy gunplay and brilliant level design."

† The Witness

The Witness is very different from Call of Duty. Creator Jonathan Blow had massive success back in 2008, and right after that, he drowned back into his 8-year-long project, and after the long waiting period fans finally got their hands on - The Witness. It was released in 2016.

The game is a first-person puzzler set on a deserted tropical island. However, the island is connected from one end to another through puzzles. The Witness set a benchmark for designing and environmental storytelling.

The PS blog says,

"Boasting spellbinding narrative twists, and an unbeatable sense of satisfaction in conquering each puzzle, The Witness is a benchmark in design and environmental storytelling. Download on PS Plus this month for a slow-burning test of the old grey matter."

Both titles will be available to download from the PlayStation store on 5th March.

