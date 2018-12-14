×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Video Game News: Riot Games COO Scott Gelb Suspended After Workplace Misconduct

Gautam Nath
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
9   //    14 Dec 2018, 10:05 IST

Image result for riot games

Riot Games, known for their development of games such as League of Legends has allegedly suspended their COO Scott Gelb over workplace misconduct.

Employees at Riot have accused Scott Gelb of "ball tapping" which basically means fondling employee's testicles. His punishment for this behaviour is only two months of suspension without pay and Riot employees are not happy about that.

According to Kotaku, there has been a growing culture of sexism within Riot. The company, having 2500 employees is about 80% male and does not favour their female employees, even the ones that are qualified.

Supposedly, Scott Gelb does "ball tapping" regularly to employees that it has become common workplace behaviour. He even behaved inappropriately by "farting at employee's desk" which was his idea of humour.

Riot Games has tweeted and announced apologies for their behaviour. The misconduct was supposedly so common across different employees that many now former employees have begun to call out the toxic work culture in Riot. This was a chain reaction of events after Kotaku's investigation into the Riot Games culture.

However, Riot CEO Nicolo Laurent has denied that the accusations against Scott. She defended him by saying that he's a top senior at Riot Games and that they have investigated him prior to the accusations that were being thrown at Riot.

Riot employees were not happy about this and several of them have mentioned that the punishment was too light. They mention that Riot claims to want to change its culture and to provide fair and equal workplace opportunities, but do not do anything about the toxic management. Scott Gelb had made his money during the early days of Riot, especially as it grew to become as big as it is today and employees think that unpaid leave does not affect him at all.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
League of Legends
Gautam Nath
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
League of Legends News: Riot finally releasing a new game?
RELATED STORY
Video Game News: Game Awards 2018 receives record viewership
RELATED STORY
LOL News: Riot to add two new divisions
RELATED STORY
League of Legends News: Riot teases Victorious Oriana
RELATED STORY
Video Game News: Rockstar Games' Next Game After Red Dead...
RELATED STORY
3 Best Upcoming Games of 2019 – With System Requirement
RELATED STORY
Far Cry 6 Game Awards Teaser Trailer Revealed
RELATED STORY
Fortnite News: Epic Games will allow developers to use...
RELATED STORY
3 Best games of 2018 with system requirements
RELATED STORY
6 Best PS1 games of all time
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us