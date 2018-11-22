×
Video Game News: Steam Autumn Sale now live with 2018 Steam Awards nominations

Gautam Nath
CONTRIBUTOR
News
9   //    22 Nov 2018, 06:17 IST

Steam Autumn Sale 2018 now live
Steam Autumn Sale 2018 now live

Steam has started their Autumn sale, with many game titles having big discounts. Steam holds occasional sales, usually seasonal where many games are up on offer. The sale will be live till November 27, 6:00 PM GMT. Here are some titles on discount right now:

  1. NBA 2k19 - 50% off
  2. GTA V - 34% off
  3. Life is Strange 2: Episode 1 - 50% off
  4. Cities Skylines - 75% off
  5. Assassin's Creed Odyssey - 33% off
  6. Monster Hunter World - 34% off
  7. Shadow of the Tomb Raider - 50% off
  8. Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition - 60% off
  9. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt: Game of the Year Edition - 60% off
  10. Counter Strike: Global Offensive - Free to Play, 50% off to own the game

The price of these games will vary based on your region and local currency. The percentage off is usually consistent throughout the Steam store. Like other sales that Steam holds, the prices will change and fluctuate and different games will be on sale. There are countless more games on sale right now, so head over to Steam to find out!

The Steam Award nominations are also here, where users can nominate the best games in a select few categories. The awards will be presented in February 2019. Below are the categories that users can vote on:

  1. The “Game of the Year” Award - Game of the year for 2018
  2. The “VR Game of the Year” Award - Best VR Game in 2018
  3. The “Labor of Love” Award - Award for games which have been released for a while and receive continuous updates.
  4. The “Best Developer” Award - Award for the best game developers of 2018
  5. The “Best Environment” Award - Award for the game with the best in-game environment
  6. The “Better with Friends” Award - Award for multiplayer games best played co-op.
  7. The “Best Alternate History” Award - Award for the game which accurately represented real life history.
  8. The “Most Fun with a Machine” Award - Award for games that had the most fun experiences with machines such as cars, trucks, weapons, etc.
