Gaming News: Sunset Overdrive makes the jump to PC

Greg Bush 6 // 17 Nov 2018, 08:08 IST

This zany, off the wall third-person shooter has found its way onto a new platform

When the Xbox One officially launched back in 2013, one of the console's most anticipated games was a little gem known as Sunset Overdrive. This action-adventure third-person shooter released a year after the console hit the shelves in North America, and quickly became its best console exclusive.

At its core, Sunset Overdrive is game about killing mutated zombies created by a bad batch of OverCharge Delirium XT (OCD), created by the evil corporation FizzCo. The player took control of an ex-FizzCo employee who survived the event known as "Horror Night" which led to the destruction of the town, Sunset City.

Sunset Overdrive's unique gameplay, flashy yet impressive graphics, and hilarious writing forced the hands of a lot of consumers early on in the 4th generation of the console wars. The fact that it was compared to the highly praised Jet Set Radio didn't hurt its reputation. The incredible blend of rail grinding and gunplay really caught the attention of Microsoft's core audience.

Sunset Overdrive was brought to us by Insomniac, which recently gave us, arguably, the best game of 2018 in Spider-Man on PS4. And much like Spider-Man, moving around in this open world feels fantastic. While it may take a while to get used to the controls, eventually you'll find yourself wall-riding and grinding on power lines like pros.

The high energy punk-rock atmosphere and the bright colors of the game blended together to bring us a unique gameplay experience that we hadn't seen before. And now, it's finally made its way to another platform.

Today, Sunset Overdrive launched on PC and is available on both Steam and the Windows 10 store. So if you weren't able to pick up an Xbox One, this could be your chance to capture one of this generation's most unique shooters. The game is currently priced at $19.99.

Will you be jumping into Sunset Overdrive soon?