Video Game News: Super Meat Boy now free on Epic Games Store

Gautam Nath
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
8   //    30 Dec 2018, 22:12 IST

Image result for super meat boy

Popular indie game Super Meat Boy is now free on Epic Games Store. This is the second game in just one month that Epic Games is giving away for free, after announcing their game store shares earlier in December. Epic Games gave away underwater survival game Subnautica, their first free game on their store.

Super Meat Boy was released at the beginning of the decade, around 2010. The game is known for being insanely hard. The play style is very similar to some classic Mario games, where players need to jump around and avoid obstacles while reaching the end of different levels. The game also features many different boss fights, which are also insanely challenging.

Super Meat Boy has been praised by many players for its extremely challenging gameplay, quirky but interesting story and in-game soundtracks. However, do be warned about the difficulty. Many players have enjoyed challenging the game and clearing all the insanely difficult stages but to some players, it only brought about frustration.

The game was originally a flash game, a classic genre of games and technology that was used in the late 90s and mid-2000s. After receiving positive feedback as well as the popularity of PC and console gaming at the time, developers Team Meat decided to make the game on many different consoles as well as the PC.

Super Meat Boy has been released across many platforms which include PS3, Xbox 360, PS4, Xbox One, PC, Wii U, Nintendo Switch, macOS and Linux. However, the free giveaway version of the game will only be featured for the PC. You will need to buy the game if you wish to play it on console.

Super Meat Boy is getting a direct sequel in 2019 called Super Meat Boy Forever. The sequel will be available on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android and Linux.

Gautam Nath
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
