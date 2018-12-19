×
PS4 News: The Last Of Us Part 2 Release Date Leaked, The Game is listed by Amazon Italy

Shreyansh Katsura
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
16   //    19 Dec 2018, 11:05 IST


Naughty Dog
Naughty Dog

Yes, you read it right.

Amazon Italy just listed the release date of the most anticipated video game of all time, The Last Of Us Part 2. According to them, it's 29th March 2019.

It's nothing new for online retailers to keep a placeholder date for the upcoming games but specifically mentioning the date, that to so close is surely eye-catching.

For the latest PS4 News, stick to Sportskeeda.


Check it out for yourself.
This all could mean nothing but Sony has indeed pulled off this stunt before too right?

Recently they have been following the trend of revealing the release date of their AAA exclusive titles as close as 3 months before.

This happened with this year's action-adventure title God Of War which was received with universal acclaim and even went on to win the GOTY 2018 award at the recently held The Game Awards. They announced the game on 24th January 20018 and then released it on 20th April.

The same goes for Insomniac Games' Spiderman, whose release date was confirmed just about 3 months prior to its release.

If Sony continues to follow this trend then who knows, we might be getting a The Last Of Us 2 news pretty soon and let me tell you that I can't hold onto my horses.

Developed by Naughty Dog and Produced by Sony Interactive Entertainment, The Last Of Us Part 2 has been in development since quite a long time now, to be precise 3 years.

It was first announced back at the PSX 2016 where the game was claimed to be super early in development. Last year at PSX, Neil Druckman- Creative Director at the Naughty Dog Studios commented that the game was 50-60% done.

That means, as of now the game is pretty much complete and they are working on further polishing the game.

I hope this is true because I certainly can't wait any longer for this gem of a game to come out.

What are your thoughts about the game's release date? Tell us in the comments down below.

Read more:

PS4 vs PS4 Pro: What's The Difference And Which One Should You Buy?

Top 5 Free PS4 Games To Play In December 2018

6 Best PS4 Games for Kids


For more Video Game News, stick to Sportskeeda.

PlayStation 4 (PS4) PlayStation
Shreyansh Katsura
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Shrey Katsura was born to play video games and write about them, that's exactly what he's doing. :D
