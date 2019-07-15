Video Game News: Torchlight is Free for a Limited Time in Epic Games Store

Torchlight

Summer had proven to be a great time for gamer as always. Lots of freebies are coming now and then. Epic Games have been providing one free game each week and this week's free game is Torchlight, an adventure RPG game.

First released in 2009, Torchlight was created by Runic Games, the minds behind the popular title Diablo. And the game was published by Perfect World Entertainment. Torchlight is an action-packed role-playing adventure game and it starts with the player choosing the hero among 3 available options. Torchlight will take the players into a fantasy world, full of monsters, treasure, and puzzles. There are a lot of customizations to level up and upgrade the characters.

Variation of power, unique skills, and skill moves made this game more enjoyable. One important feature of this game is that the players can design their own adventure, setting it up with their own dungeon. The game description said,

Legions of twisted creatures, emboldened by Ember, have begun to swarm up from the caves below the sleepy enclave of Torchlight. In this critically acclaimed Action-RPG, you’ll choose from three powerful heroes to adventure the depths for endless treasure and glory. Your adventure is unique, through randomly generated environments with new monsters, treasures, puzzles, and items each time.

Gameplay of Torchlight

Hardware Requirements for Torchlight

Minimum Hardware requirements

OS - Windows XP or later

Processor - x86-compatible 800MHz processor

Memory - 512MB

Graphics - DirectX-compatible 3D graphics with at least 64MB of addressable memory (such as an ATI Radeon 7200, NVIDIA GeForce 2, or Intel GMA 950)

DirectX - 9.0c

Storage - 400MB

For more information, please head over to the Epic store.

