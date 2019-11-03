Video Game News: Ubisoft confirm return of AI teammates to Ghost Recon Breakpoint

AI teammates are coming back to Ghost Recon Breakpoint.

Teamplay has become an integral part of the Ghost Recon series ever since Ghost Recon Wildlands. Ghost Recon Breakpoint however, became an experiment for Ubisoft. They tried to provide a purely single-player experience by not providing any AI teammates. However, how much success Ubisoft got through this remains a big question. Finally, they have now decided to bring back AI teammates in the game once again.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint did not exactly match fan expectations. The decisions made and experiments done during the development of the game, turned out to be negative. After the massive success of Ghost Recon Wildlands, fans found the new game was quite disappointing for many reasons Ubisoft has also admitted this officially.

During E3 2019, Ubisoft had mentioned that they might bring back AI teammates in the game. However, then it was not top of the priority list as it an extensive step to implement a proper AI system. As many things did not go as per Ubisoft's expectations, they are focusing on providing the best experience to the gamers and bringing back AI is one of the most important parts. In a statement on their official Subreddit, Ubisoft wrote:

"Ghost Recon Breakpoint was designed from the ground up to be enjoyed in co-op up to four players, and as an innovative pure solo experience. As such, adding back AI Teammates to the game is a major undertaking that will still require time. We will update you as we progress towards their release."

What else?

Other than that, on the official note, Ubisoft has mentioned about taking care of the in-game economy and post-launch content. After the release, the in-game economy was one of the major reasons why fans were upset. Ubisoft mentioned to fans that they are currently working to adjust it. About the post-launch content, Ubisoft mentioned that they have a long term plan for the game. Thus, a lot of content is lined up for the gamers which will start with Project Titan in December.