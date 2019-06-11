Video Game News: Uncharted Movie scheduled for 2020 with Tom Holland as Nathan Drake

Mohit Pradhan FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 4 // 11 Jun 2019, 19:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Tom Holland is confirmed to be cast as Nathan Drake

Since Sony has decided to establish their own movie production studio in order to make their own movies based on their games. There has been rumors as of which of the games will gate will make it's first appearance on the big screens.

But now the date has been confirmed for their first movie which is based on one of the most successful game series on the console the Uncharted.

And as for the cast of the protagonist of the story Nathan Drake, it will be Tom Holland. who is well known for his portrayal of our favorite web-slinger Spider-man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film will hit theaters on December 18, 2020, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Ever since the release of their first game in 2007, the plan to turn it into a movie has already been in works since a decade.

But for very first time Sony has given a confirmed date for it to come out. Holland had joined the as Nathan Drake in 2017, The story is speculated to be focused on the the younger version of Nathan better known as Nate based on flashbacks shown in 3rd and 4th Uncharted games.

The film will be directed by Dan Trachtenberg, who took place of the previous director Shawn Levy.

The latest screenplay draft is done by Jonathan Rosenberg and Mark Walker. Based on the reports the story will be depicting a younger Drake when he meets Victor Sullivan (well known as Sully) and how they both started getting into the illegal treasure hunting business. This part of the story was not well explored in the games, showing little tit bits in flashbacks.

The movie will be released alongside Steven Spielberg's remake of West Side Story.

For the latest Video Game News, follow Sportskeeda.