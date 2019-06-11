×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Video Game News: Uncharted Movie scheduled for 2020 with Tom Holland as Nathan Drake

Mohit Pradhan
CONTRIBUTOR
News
4   //    11 Jun 2019, 19:23 IST

Tom Holland is confirmed to be cast as Nathan Drake
Tom Holland is confirmed to be cast as Nathan Drake

Since Sony has decided to establish their own movie production studio in order to make their own movies based on their games. There has been rumors as of which of the games will gate will make it's first appearance on the big screens.

But now the date has been confirmed for their first movie which is based on one of the most successful game series on the console the Uncharted.

And as for the cast of the protagonist of the story Nathan Drake, it will be Tom Holland. who is well known for his portrayal of our favorite web-slinger Spider-man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film will hit theaters on December 18, 2020, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Ever since the release of their first game in 2007, the plan to turn it into a movie has already been in works since a decade.

But for very first time Sony has given a confirmed date for it to come out. Holland had joined the as Nathan Drake in 2017, The story is speculated to be focused on the the younger version of Nathan better known as Nate based on flashbacks shown in 3rd and 4th Uncharted games.

The film will be directed by Dan Trachtenberg, who took place of the previous director Shawn Levy.

The latest screenplay draft is done by Jonathan Rosenberg and Mark Walker. Based on the reports the story will be depicting a younger Drake when he meets Victor Sullivan (well known as Sully) and how they both started getting into the illegal treasure hunting business. This part of the story was not well explored in the games, showing little tit bits in flashbacks.

The movie will be released alongside Steven Spielberg's remake of West Side Story.

For the latest Video Game News, follow Sportskeeda.


Advertisement
E3 2019: Marvel's Avengers game release date announced; features a star-studded cast
RELATED STORY
PS4 Games: Top PS4 Exclusive Videogame Titles Which You Should Play Before PS5 Release
RELATED STORY
Top 5 PS3 games on the PS4
RELATED STORY
Final Fantasy 7 Remake: The game listed for Xbox One (2020) by Gamestop
RELATED STORY
Video Game News: Days Gone release date nears, game goes gold
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Video Game Moments of this Generation
RELATED STORY
Video Game News: Dawn of Isles is now officially available
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile: Everything You Need To Know About The Upcoming Team Deathmatch Mode In PUBG Update 0.13.0
RELATED STORY
E3 2019: Ubisoft debuts first footage of next Watch Dogs game, Legion
RELATED STORY
E3 2019: Top 5 Game announcements to expect
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us