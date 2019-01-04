Video Game News: Unofficial Fallout 3 Remake "Capital Wasteland" has resumed work

Gautam Nath FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 5 // 04 Jan 2019, 09:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

For those who don't know, a user called "NafNaf_95" is developing a Fallout 3 remake inside the Fallout 4 game client. The announcement was made in early 2018, but just a couple of weeks later the project got scrapped. Reasons included voice acting and audio issues coupled with some legal issues with Bethesda.

But yesterday, NafNaf_95 announced that the project will be resuming. On the Capital Wasteland website, he has mentioned that the project's progress was slow due to the number of people actively working on it less than 10 people. We will have some previews soon though.

The biggest challenge according to him was mostly because of audio issues. Initially, there was an application that helped them to extract the audio from Fallout 3 to make sure it is compatible with Fallout 4. Fallout 3 was built on the Gamebryo engine, whereas Fallout 4 was built on the Creation Engine. Converting the audio could have caused a huge legal issue.

Unfortunately, due to this issue, NafNaf_95 has mentioned that they will not be able to make a perfect replica of Fallout 3. They will need to re-record the voice acting entirely from scratch as well. The music will need to be the one used in Fallout 4 instead.

It is a promising project for sure. NafNaf_95 said that due to the legal issues, the morale of people working on this project had completely gone and the team was left with only five people. Fallout 3 was the first game released in the Fallout series after the license to develop the game went to Bethesda.

It has been almost 11 years since the original release. While Fallout 4 did not receive as great a reception, this unofficial remake "Capital Wasteland" can make players relive the classic experience of one of the best Fallout games made.