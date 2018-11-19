Video Game News: Valve addresses Artifact concerns after community outburst

Image Courtesy: Valve Corporation/Artifact

What's the story?

Valve Corporation announced a slew of changes in its blog post to address some of the concerns expressed by the community, which focus on reducing the possibility of forcing the players to engage in micro-transactions.

In case you didn't know...

Artifact, from developers of Dota 2 - Valve, is a card game that focuses on online player-vs-player battles. The entire game revolves around the hugely-successful Dota 2 universe.

After paying the full retail price for the Artifact game, players are required to further shell good amounts of money to acquire additional booster cards that improve the overall gameplay experience. However, one should note that these additional cards still contain a large number of starter cards that are of no significant value, forcing the player to purchase more cards to improve his odds of landing a better card.

Other ways of obtaining these cards are via in-game trading through marketplaces or by winning them through competitions. But, one can only enter these tournaments with paid-for tickets only.

The heart of the matter

Before the launch of the game's open beta, Artifact received severe criticism for its monetisation policy that heavily encourages micro-transactions. The Artifact community on Reddit is visibly upset with the company's policies, creating posts on the Artifact subreddit urging users to boycott the game. Most of the users discouraged the game's model of compelling players to engage in transactions to encounter better game experience.

To address the concerns raised, Valve introduced changes that include the incorporation of a practice draft, which could be played without spending an event ticket. This allows the players to spend some time to work on their strategy before initiating a competitive draft.

Additionally, an announcement was also made regarding the duplicate starter cards that one might acquire during the course of play. Previously, nothing could be done, but an update to the game will allow players to recycle these cards for event tickets, reducing the burden on the player to purchase tickets.

What's next?

With some of the complaints addressed, Valve Corporation would be hoping to have a better sales report once the game launches later this month. Artifact will be available for sale on 28 November 2018 via Steam for Microsoft Windows, MacOS and Linux. The Android and iOS versions of the game could see the light in 2019.

