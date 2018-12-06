×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Video game news: Warframe - become a space Ninja

Mohit Pradhan
CONTRIBUTOR
News
11   //    06 Dec 2018, 16:48 IST

The new gorgeous expansion Fortuna features hoverboards and space battles
The new gorgeous expansion Fortuna features hoverboards and space battles

Free-to-play games have always been a hot topic among gamers. They always tend to get on the bad side of the audience for repetitive gameplay and micro-transactions. But there are a few gems among the F2P category that are worth your time. Warframe is a third person shooter co-op game which is based in an ever expanding universe.

The player takes the control of an primordial race of warriors called Tenno in far future, who have been put to cryogenic sleep for a century. You wake up to find that the Solar system has been ravaged by war between various alien factions who seek to control the system. Now it's the Tenno's job to stop this carnage and restore peace.

As Tenno, you have the power to wield technologically enhanced armors called 'Warframes' which grants the wearer special abilities. And being of an ancient warrior race who were know for their mobility you can jump and glide effortlessly.

The missions in the game are based around shooters and stealth elements, after each mission the players are awarded with in-game currency and items. most of the missions can be played with a 4-member teams and players can also forms groups called 'clans'.

For a F2P game, it looks drop-dead gorgeous like any Triple-A title and the developers Digital Extremes are always working with the player-base to improve their ever growing game universe. Warframe community is extremely friendly and are always welcoming and helping the newcomers.

Their latest expansion titled 'Fortuna', takes the game experience further. It features an open world like area on planet Venus. Where you can glide around on hover-boards and fight newer factions of alien races. Their new game mode called 'Railjack' will feature outer space ship battles against the alien ships, though this game mode is still in development. Now is a great time get into Warframe and start grinding!

Mohit Pradhan
CONTRIBUTOR
Warframe News: Nintendo Switch Warframe Launch Trailer...
RELATED STORY
5 Best Free to Play Games for PC – With System Requirements
RELATED STORY
PS Plus News: December games lineup revealed.
RELATED STORY
The Game Awards 2018: Schedule, Nominees and How to Watch?
RELATED STORY
Video Game News: Obsidian Entertainment to Announce a New...
RELATED STORY
Video Game News: Rocksteady not working on Superman game
RELATED STORY
Video Game News: First ever televised gaming awards show...
RELATED STORY
4 Best Strategy Games on PC – With System Requirements
RELATED STORY
Video Game News: 20th Century Fox acquires the trademark...
RELATED STORY
Top 3 PC Games on Steam for Windows 7 - Guide With System...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us