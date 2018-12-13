Video Game News: What We Know So Far About Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order

Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order was announced earlier this year at EA's E3 segment. This is the next Star Wars game from EA, after their 2017 release of Star Wars: Battlefront II. Jedi Fallen Order is being developed by game studio Respawn, who are famous for their Titanfall series.

But we honestly don't have too much information about it just yet. It is releasing in 2019, but with no confirmed release date and there is not even a logo!

There was a Reddit post which seemed to have a lot of information about upcoming Star Wars franchise information. Among them, was some rumored info which we obviously cannot confirm, but it does slightly align with what EA has already officially announced.

Release Date

So the first piece of information given on the post was that Jedi Fallen Order had a tentative release date of November. On EA's official page, it is just mentioned "Holiday 2019", which generally implies the holidays at the end of the year. We'll see just have to wait for EA and Respawn to tell us!

The game will only be single player

This was a surprising one honestly. EA has confirmed on their official page that this will be a single player only game. After Respawn's Titanfall and Battlefront II, you would think that EA would sell the next Star Wars game to include at least some kind of multiplayer.

Story

In EA's page and their E3 announcement, they have mentioned that the game follows the story of a Young Padawan after the events of Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. The game takes place after Anakin, who has become Darth Vader has destroyed the Jedi Order.

According to the post, the story follows a character called "Cal" who is mentored by a figure known as "Ceres". There will supposedly be some crossovers from the Star Wars comics.