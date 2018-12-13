×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Video Game News: What We Know So Far About Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order

Gautam Nath
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
10   //    13 Dec 2018, 21:23 IST

Image result for star wars jedi fallen order

Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order was announced earlier this year at EA's E3 segment. This is the next Star Wars game from EA, after their 2017 release of Star Wars: Battlefront II. Jedi Fallen Order is being developed by game studio Respawn, who are famous for their Titanfall series.

But we honestly don't have too much information about it just yet. It is releasing in 2019, but with no confirmed release date and there is not even a logo!

There was a Reddit post which seemed to have a lot of information about upcoming Star Wars franchise information. Among them, was some rumored info which we obviously cannot confirm, but it does slightly align with what EA has already officially announced.

Release Date

So the first piece of information given on the post was that Jedi Fallen Order had a tentative release date of November. On EA's official page, it is just mentioned "Holiday 2019", which generally implies the holidays at the end of the year. We'll see just have to wait for EA and Respawn to tell us!

The game will only be single player

This was a surprising one honestly. EA has confirmed on their official page that this will be a single player only game. After Respawn's Titanfall and Battlefront II, you would think that EA would sell the next Star Wars game to include at least some kind of multiplayer.

Story


Image result for revenge of the sith

In EA's page and their E3 announcement, they have mentioned that the game follows the story of a Young Padawan after the events of Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. The game takes place after Anakin, who has become Darth Vader has destroyed the Jedi Order.

According to the post, the story follows a character called "Cal" who is mentored by a figure known as "Ceres". There will supposedly be some crossovers from the Star Wars comics.

Gautam Nath
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Anthem News: What we know so far
RELATED STORY
Everything We Know About The Leaked Harry Potter Game So Far
RELATED STORY
Everything You Need To Know About Far Cry New Dawn...
RELATED STORY
Far Cry 6 Game Awards Teaser Trailer Revealed
RELATED STORY
Video Game News: Did this leaked cover art just give the...
RELATED STORY
Video Game News: Death Stranding release date leaked
RELATED STORY
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has the Best Opening Sequence...
RELATED STORY
Video Game News: Obsidian Entertainment to Announce a New...
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile Update 0.10 Patch Notes Leaked, Includes Snow...
RELATED STORY
PUBG News: PUBG Mobile Hardcore mode will end on December 4
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us