Video Games News: Steam announces 'Best of 2018' lists for Top Selling, Most Played and 3 other categories

Steam

2018 is almost over and here we are waiting for 2019 to arrive and bring us some of the much-awaited games. But how was 2018 in terms of gaming? We’ve seen much-awaited hits like Red Dead Redemption 2, Hitman 2, Much-awaited Assassin’s Creed and a few flops here and there.

Steam just announced their 'Top Selling' and 'Most Played' game lists. Just like 2017 they have made 5 different lists – Top Seller, Top New Release, Top Selling VR Titles, Top Early Access Grads and Most Played Games.

Top Sellers

This year the 'Top Sellers' list has a few free-to-play games on the list. I’m not shocked that few of those Free-to-Play games earned the most revenue in the year 2018. The game doesn’t have to be a paid game to make it to the list. Game sales, in-game transactions and DLC are considered when counting the revenue.

One of the games that made the 'Most Played' and 'Top Sellers' list is a free-to-play game. Guess the name? I told you it’s a good time to be a Dota2 fan. With all the chests, battle passes and Dota Plus – Dota2 has made it to the Top Seller list. Few of the other games are as expected – Grand Theft Auto V, Civilization VI, Far Cry 5, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Player Unknown’s Battleground.

I saw a bunch of RPG in the gold sellers list. Games like Kingdom Come Deliverance, Divinity: Original Sin 2, The Witcher 3: wild hunt made it to the Gold list. Final Fantasy XV and Fallout4 ended up in the Silver lists.

Most Played

This list did not shock me either. Maybe it's a little here and there but the trends in the gaming industry are mostly set by games that are dominating the E-sports and this year is no different.

Steam’s Most Played list mentions the game with the highest peak simultaneous players in the year of 2018 and I am not shocked at all to see Dota2 and CS: GO on the list. Team Fortress 2, Rainbow Six Siege, PUBG, Warframe, Grand Theft auto are few other games in the list with over 100,000 simultaneous players.

Farcry 5, Rust, Dead by daylight, Kingdom come deliverance, Scum and a few other games made the list with 50,000 players. Dayz, 7 days to Die, Don’t Starve Together made the Silver list with 25,000 players.

