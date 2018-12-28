Video Games News: Steam Announces 'Top Selling New Releases of 2018' List

Steam 'Best of 2018' came out with 5 different lists and one of them was 'Top Selling New Releases of 2018'. 2018 is almost over and instead of arguing about which game was a hit or which one was a flop let’s take a look at Steam.

Many of us depend heavily on Steam when it comes to games. Honestly even I like to buy games mostly from steam unless it’s something I want and Steam doesn’t have it. Steam is one of the most secure and popular platforms for gaming, so let’s take a look at the 2018 Steam Titles.

How the list was made

The list consists of 150 Top Sold New Released games, split out by their month of release. Steam considered the first-week revenue and overall revenue to come up with the giant list of 150 games. Games that created revenue and achieved a lot of commercial success are on the list, regardless of when during the year each title released.

It is really weird to figure out when or how the games will achieve commercial success. December is a busy month so you will probably see less successful release at this time of the year but what if I told you February was the busiest month with 22 successful releases while April only had 5 games that made it to the list?

Successful games released this year

January was not really busy and I guess we know why. Most of the studios were waiting for the banging February release. Trailmakers, Railway Empire and Staxel did well from the January titles. February has a staggering 22 games that did exceptionally well. Kingdom Come, Dynasty Warriors, Desolate and We were here too are the games that deserve a mention.

March was a little bit of Allstart month. Far Cry V, Devil May Cry and Final Fantasy XV windows edition did not disappoint us in the month of March. August had PES 2019, Scum, Mist and Green hell to cheer us up. November was a real blast with Artifact, The Walking Dead, Hitman 2, Football manager 2019, Darksiders 3 and Throne Breaker making the month memorable. Mutant, Insurgency: Sandstorm and Just Cause 4 was the farewell gift to us in the month of December.

Here is the full list of 150 games.

