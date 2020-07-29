'Video Games are a waste of time': Joe Rogan splits the internet with controversial statement

Over the past decade or so, the video game industry has thrived. The advent of online multiplayer gaming has completely changed the way people look at video games. Now, it is no longer about just having fun and killing time. People want to get better than others, and some are even able to garner considerable fame and fortune by gaming.

According to Review42.com, almost 2.5 billion people played video games in 2016. Furthermore, in 2019, the industry generated a total revenue of nearly $152 billion! Video games have thus become quite a concern for parents, who would instead prefer their kids to be playing outside, or be doing something they think is more productive.

American comedian, podcast host and mixed martial arts (MMA) colour commentator Joe Rogan also recently posted a video baring his thoughts on video games. It has generated quite the reaction, with fans from all over the world sharing their thoughts on his comments.

Joe Rogan says video games are a waste of time

The comments were made during a recent podcast that featured Joe De Sena, Founder and CEO of Spartan and The Death Race. In the video, Rogan talks about the growing culture of kids playing video games and not doing anything else. He adds that he has a real problem with video games, because they are too much ‘fun’.

The 52-year-old explains that when growing kids nowadays see their parents and neighbours living a ‘bullshit’ life, they tend to lay around and seek refuge in drugs and video games. Towards the end, Rogan talks about different video games that people have been able to make a living out off. While the Newark native understands that some kids out there are genuinely good enough to earn a livelihood via gaming, most are not.

Furthermore, he says that people used to make the same argument when he told them he wanted to be a comedian, and that it is sometimes better not to have parents around, thus leaving you to figure everything out yourself.

You can watch the entire video below:

How did the Internet react?

Fans appeared split over the comments. One pointed out that Rogan himself plays video games, while another threatened to stop listening to his podcasts.

Others simply pointed out the apparent fallacies with his comments.

However, not everyone disagreed with him. Some supported his argument, and tried to explain it to others.

As is always the case, some fans made fun of Rogan, while others simply asked him to concentrate on bigger things, like social media.