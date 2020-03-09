Villager Esports Competitive League Day 3&4 highlights and results

points table for Day 3

Villager Esports Competitive League for PUBG Mobi is up and running. The tournament has finished four days of its play, and every team is giving its best. The league is not only delivering the highest level of competition, but it is also becoming a great platform for teams to showcase their talent before the PMPL starts. Here is what the tournament has been like, so far-

Day 3

Game 1

Day 3 started with the classic Erangel map, and the first flight path for the game was from Military Base to Kameshki. There were some early sparks in Mylta, but nothing major happened. Megastars who had been performing very well in the tournament so far continued their impressive performance as they eliminated Dead Officials. The final zone was crazy as every team kept using their grenades and smoke bombs but in the end, Orange Rock came victorious as they sealed the Chicken Dinner. 8 bit came second while Powerhouse came third with 11 kills displaying what a true powerhouse looks like.

Game 2

The second game of the day was played in Miramar, and the first zone formed on the center of the map, which gave every team ample time for looting. The final showdown took place between SynerGE and Marcos Gaming, where Marcos Gaming with a 3 man advantage, easily won the Chicken Dinner. SynerGE finished second and VSG Crawlers who was very was consistent throughout the first two days came third.

Game 3

The first playzone for Game 3, which was being played in Erangel, formed towards the extreme south. This resulted in a very passive early game as most teams were caught up in crossing the bridge near the Military Base. Power House, who had a dominant performance in the first game of the day, finally prevailed as they won their first Chicken Dinner after eliminating Vexe from Megastars in a 4v1 situation.

Game 4

As is always the case with Sanhok, Game 4 was very short and quick. 8 bit found themselves in a 2v4 situation against Leg Stump and even though they tried their best, they couldn’t overcome Leg Stump. In the end, Leg Stump won the Chicken Dinner with 9 kills followed by 8 bit in second and GodLike in third.

Game 5

For the final game of the day, the match returned to Erangel. One of India’s most popular PUBG Mobile Player, MortaL, took down two players from ElementriX in Shack to give his team much-needed kills. 8 bit who was consistent throughout the day, won the final game while Marcos Gaming finished second followed by SynerGE at third.

Day 4

points table for Day 4

Game 1

The first game of Day 4 kicked off in Sanhok, which is also considered to be one of the best maps for camping. The final stages of the game were pretty intense, where Mayhem, Revenge, and Dead officials were fighting for the Chicken Dinner. Revenge, who was on a rampage for most of the game, won the Chicken Dinner with 16 kills, followed by Mayhem in the second position.

Game 2

Game 2 was played on Erangel and the flight path was pretty central, which meant that most teams easily reached their preferred drop locations without any hustle. Orange Rock is one of the most experienced teams in the league and it was clearly visible in Game 2 as they patiently waited in covers while most teams were fighting on the battlefield. Orange Rock pounced on the right moment and won the game, securing another Chicken Dinner in the tournament. Orange Rock’s Daljitsk had a fantastic outing in Game 2 as he secured 7 kills in the game.

Game 3

The third game of the day, which was being played in Miramar saw a very quiet early game. However, in contrast to the early game, the late game was very chaotic, where Team Tamilas and Orange Rock were constantly trading blows. Even though Team Tamilas was at a man disadvantage, they won the game, leaving Orange Rock behind in the second position. However, Orange Rock’s Daljitsk was once again the MVP as he took down 9 players in the game.

Game 4

The game once again returned to Erangel as it is a map that most players are comfortable on. Even though three members of MG Zero Degree died early, Maxkash, the remaining member of the team, played brilliantly and took 3 vital kills, which helped MG Zero Degree to finish in the third position. It was a 1v1 situation between Team Tamilas and Mayhem at the end, where Mayhem triumphed after using a clever grenade.

Game 5

The action resumed in Vikendi for the final game of the day. Team Insane took the first fight of the game, where they successfully wiped out the entire squad of Celtz. VSG Crawlers eventually won the game followed by Entity Gaming at second and Mayhem at third.