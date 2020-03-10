Villager Esports Competitive League Day 5&6 highlights and results

points table for Day 5

Villager Esports Competitive League for PUBG Mobile, where 20 teams are battling out for the championship, has completed six days of its gameplay. The league is getting more intense day by day and as we head closer towards PMPL, every team is looking to gain significant momentum, which will not only help them in VE Competitive League but in PMPL as well. Here is a quick recap of every match that was played in Day 5&6 of the competition-

Day 5

Game 1

The first game of the day was played in Erangel. The flight path for the game stretched from Gatka to Novorepnoye, and Shryder from SynerGE eliminated Naruto from Megastars to secure the first kill of the game. The final safe zone of the game formed on Pochinki, which is always packed with action. It was an intense duel between SouL and 8bit at the end where SouL came victorious. SouL grabbed the Chicken Dinner followed by 8bit at second and Entity Gaming at third.

Game 2

As is always the case with Vikendi, the first zone formed in a very unconventional spot which caught many teams off guard. VSG Crawler’s Avi found himself in a 1v2 situation against Leg Stump members near the end of the game, but he played brilliantly and clutched an impressive Chicken Dinner for his team.

Game 3

The flight path for the third game went from Novorepnoye to Hospital. GodLike, who was having a quiet day so far came massive in Game 3 as they won the Chicken Dinner with massive 16 kills. Leg Stump once again was impressive as they finished second, whereas Team IND had to settle with the third position.

Game 4

The fourth game, which was being played in Miramar, saw a very different flight path from usual, which resulted in many teams using vehicles to reach their preferred locations. However, Fnatic was fortunate enough as their usual drop location, which is Los Leones was still reachable from the flight path. Revenge was on a rampage in Game 4 as they won the Chicken Dinner with a total of 15 kills. Orange Rock came second while Fnatic finished third.

Advertisement

Game 5

The finale for the day was set up on Sanhok, and the flight path for the game initiated from Camp Charlie. Since Sanhok is a small map, most teams easily reached their preferred drop locations. IND finally prevailed as they won their first Chicken Dinner of the tournament where VSG Crawlers came third with six kills to its name.

Day 6

points table for Day 6

Game 1

The first match commenced in the classic Erangel map where the flight path stretched from Hospital to Kameshki. A lot of teams took a different approach in this game by changing their usual drop locations. Towards the end of the game, 8bit and INES fought for the Chicken Dinner, but since 8bit had a three-man advantage, they easily won the game, leaving INES at the second spot.

Game 2

Most of the teams landed near the east side of the map, but the first zone formed near the east side of the map, which gave a lot of teams an early panic. It was a triple threat match between SouL, Celtz, and Instinct Esports at the end, which turned into a heal battle where SouL eventually triumphed, winning the Chicken Dinner while Celtz finished second.

Game 3

A centralized flight path meant that a lot of teams easily reached their preferred drop locations in Game 3, which was being played in Erangel. 8bit, who had been dominating the league so far, took yet another Chicken Dinner, whereas VSG Crawlers, another team that has been consistent throughout the tournament finished third.

Game 4

The game returned to Miramar for the fourth match, and the first flight path formed near Impala. It was a 1v2 situation in the favor of Celtz against Dead Eyes near the end of the game, and Celtz fully capitalized on its man advantage as they won the Chicken Dinner. SynerGE, who had a very hard time with zone this game, finished third.

Game 5

The final game of the day was played in Erangel and the first flight path stretched from Severny to Novenpronye. ClutchGod from Entity Gaming and Omega from Leg Stump faced off in a 1v1 situation for the Chicken Dinner in the final moments of the game, where ClutchGod used a Buggy to locate Omega and eliminated him immediately after spotting him.