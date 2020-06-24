Full list of viral PUBG Mobile songs in India

PUBG Mobile is a very popular game amongst the masses.

It's popularity has also spawned other game-related content like songs.

PUBG Mobile is immensely-popular all around the world, with millions playing this popular battle royale game. PUBG Mobile not only has immersive and exciting gameplay, but also a good soundtrack. For example, the Mad Miramar theme song was received well by audiences and became popular among players very quickly.

Numerous new creators have come up with content on PUBG Mobile courtesy its popularity among the masses and viewership of the game. Some of these songs on PUBG Mobile are even viewed millions of times, and well-liked by audiences.

In this article, we will list some of the most popular songs on PUBG Mobile

Alan Walker, Sabrina Carpenter & Farruko - On My Way

During the first anniversary of the game, Alan Walker teamed up with PUBG Mobile to make this song, which has over 300 million views. It was also the theme song of the first anniversary event.

Alan Walker x A$AP Rocky - Live Fast (PUBGM)

This song by Alan Walker and A$AP Rocky was released back in July 2019, and has over 22 million views. It was also performed during the PMCO 2019 in Berlin.

PubG Song | Ariya ft Xtatic Muzic | PubG | TrapMix | PubG Anthem

This is one of the first songs on PUBG Mobile, and was released in August 2018, with over 61 million views currently.

A second part of the song was released in November 2019, and it also has 1 million-plus views.

PUBG RAP TRAP REMIX || SpiTruth | 2Scratch TRAP REMIX

This song has 22 million views on YouTube.

Jai PUBG by DJ Harish

Jai PUBG by DJ Harish is one of the first songs with the title 'Jai PUBG'. It was released in December 2018, and has many other renditions as well.

PUBG Rap Anthem (Official Video) | POSSSH | GTANSH

This song was re-released in January 2019 due to certain issues, and has over 2 million views.

This is just a list of some songs and is not exhaustive, and there are several other popular songs.