Virat Kohli entering esports as brand ambassador for MPL shows how big esports have grown

Virat Kohli in a poster for the esports platform.

Mobile Premier League (MPL) an Indian mobile gaming platform that allows players to play a variety of games in their app and win cash prizes for the same has roped in famous cricketer- Virat Kohli in a ₹12 crore deal.

The 10-month-old esports startup has cricketer Virat Kohli on the homepage of their site with the caption "Game Khelo, Hero Bano!" (play video games and become a hero!). The fact that just a ten-month-old brand was able to rope in one of the biggest athletes in the world shows how big Esports have grown.

It is also worth noting that the platform only supports mobile games. India does have a major number of PC and console gamers but the majority prefer a handheld device as their go-to platform for gaming. Recently India saw its biggest esports competition in the form of the PUBG Mobile India Series which gave out ₹1 crore as price money.

MPL also posted a video of Virat Kohli promoting the platform where he said that "he likes to play games on the app to relax during his free time"-

The Esports scene in India has seen a revolution in the past year ever since the battle royale- PUBG Mobile came out. We are now seeing the formation of professional teams and clans which were earlier restricted to games like CS:GO and Dota 2 in India. One of the main reasons for PUBG's wide success is that it is available in mobile which is easily accessible by most Indians. The recent boom around internet data connection in the country can also be accredited to the game's popularity.

Now, video games and esports will just continue to grow in the region especially in the mobile platform. MPL is one of the many companies who have recognised this and their success can be seen.

