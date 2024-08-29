Visions of Mana: How to beat Aello and Ocypete

Visions of Mana features a challenging pair of harpies: Aello and Ocypete. You’ll battle these twin sisters before going on to fight the deadly Benevodon of Wind. These two have individual health bars and special attacks to keep an eye out for. They can also team up together, to inflict a massive amount of damage if you don’t stop them in time. That said, it’s not too difficult to overcome these twins with a bit of hard work.

Once you overcome them, you can challenge Besseroth, Benevodon of Wind. To know what it takes to beat the harpy twins, Aello and Ocypete in Visions of Mana, here’s what you need to do.

Tips to defeat Aello and Ocypete in Visions of Mana

Aello and Ocypete's biographical information (Image via Square Enix)

Aello and Ocypete lurk in the Wind Sanctum in Visions of Mana, as a pair of Level 37 Demi-human/Aerial bosses. Thankfully, both of these enemies have the same strengths and weaknesses, so you don’t have to plan too far ahead. Both Aello and Ocypete are weak to Wood Magic, and Immune to Wind Magic.

For this, I brought a level 38 team of Val (Weapon Master), Palamena (Rune Seer), and Julei (High Cleric). I should not have brought Palamena in as a Wind-type, but that’s what I wound up doing. I course-corrected before entering the Besseroth fight. However, having a Holy-type was nice because I could link their damage together with their class ability.

One of the more annoying attacks these two can do is fly higher into the air and summon a blizzard of feathers. These will rain down on your character and even if you start dashing away, a few will still get shot towards you. They also use a variety of dive and strike attacks from the air, but that isn’t what makes them most dangerous.

You don't get long to break their heart (Image via Square Enix)

Occasionally, Aello and Ocypete in Visions of Mana will glow green, come together, and create a gigantic heart. It has its own blue health bar that absolutely must be defeated, and quickly. Failure to do so will cause a massive AOE explosion that will inflict incredible damage on your party.

Other than that, keep an eye out for their various dash and feather attacks. It’s recommended to focus one of them down at a time, instead of both at once. This will stop their co-op attacks, like the giant heart. If you have access to Earth Saber, I highly recommend casting it, as well as Wind Shield.

Both the Earth Class Strike and Elemental Break will pay big dividends in this fight as well, so use them at your leisure. If you can stay close to Liege (Earth-type), using the Throwing Knife has a solid chance to stun a Harpy, and give you time for free damage.

This fight will probably take a while, considering you have to whittle down two health bars — similar to dealing with the Zable Far boss encounter. Victory will net you 5,200 Lucre, 31,050 EXP, and the Aello and Ocypete Corestones in Visions of Mana.

Visions of Mana releases on August 29, 2024, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can learn more about the game in our in-depth review.

