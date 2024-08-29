Visions of Mana: How to beat Besseroth, Benevodon of Wind

Late in Visions of Mana, players will be tasked with defeating the Benevodons, including Besseroth, Benevodon of Wind. If you want to save Longren from being demolished by powerful gusts of wind, this boss must be overcome. While challenging, it’s nothing the player shouldn’t be equipped for at this point in the game. Just remember not to equip any Wind Elemental attacks, because they won’t do any good!

One thing that makes the Benevodons like Selaphia and Besseroth easier in Visions of Mana, is it’s pretty easy to figure out what their weaknesses might be. All you have to do is build for that and keep a sharp eye on its powerful attacks.

Tips on beating Besseroth, Benevodon of Wind in Visions of Mana

Useful information about Besseroth (Image via Square Enix)

Found in the Wind Sanctum of Visions of Mana, Besseroth, Benevodon of Wind is a Level 38 Animal boss. It is Weak to Earth Magic, and Immune to Wind Magic. We went into this fight with Val (Weapon Master), Palamena (Majesty), and Julei (High Cleric) at Level 39. That made the fight more or less simple enough to get through.

Make sure to cast Earth Saber on any character that’s going to be dealing damage, so it enhances what they’re putting out to the boss. Besseroth spends a lot of time in the air and is prone to casting powerful lightning beams from its mouth. However, other than elemental synergy, another reason to bring Val in as the Earth class, is the ability to deal increased Stun damage with projectiles.

You also have the powerful Earth-based Cerberus Strike Class Strike, which deals tons of damage to this boss. When it starts gathering energy, Besseroth will fill this Visions of Mana battlefield with a large lightning AOE, so try and stay out of the way of the blast. If it hits you, it will inflict Paralyze, and it can make the fight much harder.

It's not too hard to stun this boss (Image via Square Enix)

It also has a huge AOE circle that repeatedly strikes down with wind magic attacks, so if you can prevent the paralysis, you should be safe from this. The paralysis debuff could leave you still caught in all of this damage. You can still be struck with lightning outside of the circle - the circle just pulls you in like a gravity well.

Visions of Mana’s Besseroth can also summon twisters to surround it and attack, before leaping across the battlefield to deal even more damage. Any chance you get, you should focus attacks on his weak point: The wings.

Between the Throwing Daggers spell and the Elemental Break for Earth, you should have enough projectiles to stun Besseroth at least once - if not more often. You can also Freeze this boss, giving a brief moment for extra damage. It’s also susceptible to the Luna Globe’s Time Freeze, so there are plenty of ways to slow this boss down and make sure he doesn’t take to the skies often.

Towards the end of its life span - under 20% - it will try to use a massive lightning AOE, but you can use Time Stop to slow it down, and wipe out the last of its HP before it can hit. The victory secures you 11,000 Lucre, 32,900 EXP, and the Besseroth Corestone.

Visions of Mana releases on August 29, 2024, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms. You can learn more about the game in our in-depth review.

