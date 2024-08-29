Visions of Mana: How to beat Du'Inke boss

In Visions of Mana, before you can reach the Deade Cliffs, you need to battle Du’Inke, a gigantic rabbit with a club. This boss casts powerful magic and can hit incredibly hard. It even has a skull on the tip of its club that enhances its already considerable powers. However, when it comes to weaknesses, you don’t have a class that specializes in what this boss is weak to. Hence, it’ll come down to how you’ve used your Corestones and Ability Seeds.

Thankfully, Du’Inke isn’t an incredibly powerful boss, but if you go in unawares, it could easily smash your party with its giant club in Visions of Mana. If you want to know its attacks and weaknesses, we’re here to help.

Tips on defeating Du’Inke in Visions of Mana

Here are the strengths and weaknesses of Du'Inke (Image via Square Enix)

Du’Inke is a massive Level 15 Demi-human/Animal boss that resides at the end of Dura Gorge. It is Weak to Holy Magic, and Immune to Darkness Magic. Your not having these classes yet is not a major issue. However, you should have at least Holy Sabre to cast on your party.

Trending

I went into this fight with a level 16 party that had Val (Rune Blade), Palamena (Grand Diviner), and Morley (Nightblade). This was to take advantage of the heals provided by the Water Elemental item and the time slow offered by the Moon item. I generally like the attacks these classes use, and it served me well here.

Du’Inke has a strong, slow downward swing with its club, and can leap around to land on your party. The boss will also occasionally raise his weapon to the sky to rain AOE darkness blasts down on you.

Watch out for the poison breath! (Image via Square Enix)

He will also do a powerful roar that pushes your party back. Towards the end of the fight, around 40-50%, he will start doing a charge attack where he slowly walks across the screen, swinging his club.

Another new attack at this point is his Poison Breath. Du’Inke will rotate in a semi-circle, breathing poison on anyone that he hits. Other than more frequent club strikes, the boss doesn’t add any further attacks to his arsenal. Once you’ve bested Du’Inke in Visions of Mana, you’ll receive 1,300 Lucre, 7,500 EXP, as well as the Du’Inke Corestone.

Visions of Mana releases on August 29, 2024, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms. You can learn more about it in our spoiler-free sneak preview.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!