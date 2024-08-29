Visions of Mana: How to beat Floraret, Benevodon of Wood

Floraret, Benevodon of Wood is one of Visions of Mana’s later bosses. You can fight most of the Benevodons in any order, so pick this one when you’re ready to do it. For us, it was a Level 35 boss, and interestingly enough, did not feature a specific Elemental Weakness. Another annoying flight boss, this plant/bird hybrid can be difficult.

It’s interesting to see one of the Benevodon fights features no weakness for an elemental, but that doesn’t mean you can’t overcome this boss in Visions of Mana. If you’re struggling, we’re here to help.

Tips for defeating Floraret, Benevodon of Wood in Visions of Mana

The strengths and weaknesses of Floraret, Benevodon of Wood (Image via Square Enix)

Visions of Mana’s Floraret, Benevodon of wood is a Level 35 Aerial/Plant boss, hiding on the Floating Isle of Ulul. Interestingly enough, it is only Weak to Slashing and Immune to Wood Magic. Nonetheless, I went in with Fire Magic on Val (Liege), and then Palamena (Rune Seer) and Julei (High Cleric).

It still appeared that Fire Saber did more damage, even if the encyclopedia didn’t state as such after the fact. I kept Fire Magic up for this fight for that reason. Floraret in Visions of Mana will often fly up and flap its wings, dropping exploding flowers in large AOE circles. So, you’ll want to avoid being right underneath it.

This boss can also summon adds, which I responded to with the Horus Inferno Class Strike as a Liege. It wiped these out almost immediately, and dealt plenty of damage to the boss itself. When striking the boss, focus on the huge flower at the center of its chest.

Floraret, Benevodon of Wood in Visions of Mana will charge green energy around its head, and when it does, will attempt a mighty headbutt, sticking its head in the ground. Avoid this, and start raining the damage while it’s not doing anything else.

You don't want to get caught in any of these floral explosions (Image via Square Enix)

This boss will also dash away from you and charge a huge field of green energy - this leads to lines of flower explosions that stem from the boss itself. Floraret will continue to summon adds, swipe at you with its wings, and drop more explosions. It will also occasionally do a spin attack to deal damage to everyone around it.

As a flying enemy, this Visions of Mana boss fight will likely be a protracted one. It’s harder to get plenty of damage in one go. Just keep playing it safe, striking when you can, and avoid the AoE bombs that it drops.

Around 30% health, Floraret will charge up and dash across the screen, attacking and leaving explosions in its wake, making it hard to get a hit in. You can however, freeze this boss to stop this attack dead in its tracks. Around this time, I tend to use the Fire Elemental Break for constant damage, to wrap this fight up before it can get anymore dangerous. Success will give you 9,400 Lucre, 28,200 EXP, and Floraret Corestone.

Check out our in-depth review of Visions of Mana to learn more about this game. The title releases on August 29, 2024, on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S platforms, and PC.

